Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has spoken out on the scandal surrounding her and Tom Sandoval's romantic relationship, which took place behind the back of his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The co-stars have been at the center of an online frenzy since news of the affair was first reported on Friday, March 3.

Fans of the Bravo show have watched Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, as their relationship has unfolded over the past nine years, while Leviss, 28, ended her engagement to co-star, James Kennedy, in December 2021.

Lisa Vanderpump, former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and owner of SUR, the retaurant at the heart of Vanderpump Rules, appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, where she talked about the revelations that have been made about the cast over the past week and described Leviss as a "wolf in sheep's clothing."

Just hours later Leviss took to Instagram to tell her own side of the story, posting a lengthy statement to her page, where she currently has 515, 000 followers.

Raquel Leviss Addresses Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal—Full Statement

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships.There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.

"In the time since this came to light, I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.

"Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions, I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated.

"I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."

Leviss later posted a second statement to her Instagram page, saying: "Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship.

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone.

"I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Leviss turned off the comments on both statements.

