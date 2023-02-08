Who Is James Kennedy's Girlfriend Ally Lewber? Star Has Reality TV History

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is bringing his new girlfriend Ally Lewber to the season 10 cast.

The Bravo show follows the lives of the people who work at the restaurant owned by former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump.

The eatery, which is called SUR (short for Sexy Unique Restaurant), has seen plenty of drama among the employees over the years, especially as most of them tend to date, and subsequently break up with, their co-workers, leading to lots of awkward scenes.

One former couple who will be sharing screen time when Vanderpump Rules returns for its 10th season is Kennedy, 31, and Raquel Leviss, 28, who ended their long-term relationship at the end of 2021.

Luckily for Kennedy, he will have his new love Lewber by his side for the new episodes, which start on February 8.

Things might not be all rosy, however, as Bravo has teased that when a "surprise revelation about James' past with Lala [Kent] pops up, Ally questions whether or not she can fully trust him."

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Vanderpump Rules star Kennedy's new girlfriend Lewber, including where you may have seen her before.

Who Is James Kennedy's Girlfriend Ally Lewber?

Kennedy and Lewber met in January 2022, just a few weeks after Kennedy and Leviss' split was made public.

The couple met at a concert for Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval's cover band, The Most Extras, as Kennedy revealed on his other co-star Kent's podcast Give Them Lala.

At the time of his podcast interview, Kennedy said that Lewber was not "big on Instagram," and had a private account, and cast doubt over her appearing on Vanderpump Rules in the future. She has since made her account public and joined the cast of the reality show.

According to her LinkedIn page, Lewber, who turned 27 in January 2023, is a Belmont University graduate with a degree in entertainment industry studies.

Lewber has previous experience in reality television as, when she was just 18 years old, she starred in a Dayton, Ohio reality TV show called The Valley, which followed six high school graduates as they prepared to go off to college.

Now, Lewber runs a website where she offers astrology services, including birth chart readings. On her website, Lewber is described as a "spiritual astrologer, model, and entertainment industry professional living in Los Angeles."

Her interest in the stars began as a child but has since become a full-blown passion as she continues to study the intricacies of the cosmic universe. Her mentor is Ninah Davis and she is studying Hellenistic Astrology under Chris Brennan, per her website.

Lewber has worked as a front desk receptionist at private members' club Soho House in West Hollywood, according to her LinkedIn.

Lewber recently posted some sweet snaps of her and Kennedy celebrating her birthday together, saying she had the "birthday weekend of [her] literal dreams."

What Happened With James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss?

Aspiring musician Kennedy was previously engaged to former pageant contestant Leviss, though they were only betrothed for six months.

The duo originally met during a New Year's Eve party in 2016 and suffered various hurdles throughout the years of their relationship before getting engaged in March 2021.

Just two months after their proposal aired on Vanderpump Rules, Kennedy and Leviss confirmed that their relationship was over.

The duo both posted an identical statement to their respective Instagram pages in December 2021, telling their followers: "After these five wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement.

"We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

When Is Vanderpump Rules Season 10 On?

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premieres on February 8 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Subsequent episodes will follow at the same time slot on Wednesday evenings. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Original cast members Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval are returning, alongside Kennedy, Lewber, Leviss, Kent, and Ariana Madix.