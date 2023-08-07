News

Razor Company Faces Boycott Over Transgender Partnership

Several prominent conservatives have called for a boycott of Harry's over the razor company's partnership with a transgender influencer.

Blogger Matt Walsh was among the right-wing voices to criticize Harry's over the weekend. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Walsh wrote: "We've taken down Bud Light. Now it's Harry's turn."

As Walsh noted, the backlash against Harry's follows a widespread boycott of Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev after it was revealed in April that the beer brand had a small branded partnership with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney. Several prominent conservatives—including Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas and musicians like Kid Rock—denounced Bud Light for the partnership, and Anheuser-Busch InBev continues to experience financial repercussions from the boycott.

"This company only wants your business if you are uberwoke. Everyone else should take the hint and take their money elsewhere," Walsh wrote in a follow-up X post that included a video from the End Wokeness account of Harry's CEO Andy Katz-Mayfield using the terms "birthing parents" and "non-birthing parents."

Stock image. Harry's, the razor and shaving equipment company, is facing backlash on social media over its past partnership with a transgender influencer. Les Byerley/Getty

Many of the people condemning Harry's on social media included clips of the company's shaving products being used by Luke Wesley Pearson, a popular transgender digital creator.

Pearson, who frequently posts content with products from partners, has shared videos promoting Harry's during the holiday season of 2022 as well as during Pride Month in June.

"Celebrating my first Pride with facial hair!" Pearson wrote in a video posted to Instagram, which showed him and his wife using Harry's razors.

Newsweek reached out to Pearson and Harry's via email for comment.

"Harry's Razors bout to get the Bud Light treatment," Keith and Kevin Hodge, a conservative standup duo known as the Hodgetwins, wrote on X.

"STOP GIVING YOUR MONEY TO THESE HORRIBLE COMPANIES!!!!" Graham Allen, host of the right-wing Dear America podcast, wrote in part on X. "END THIS MADNESS WITH YOUR WALLET!!"

Some people criticizing Harry's also seemed to take exception with the company donating proceeds for its Pride-themed shaving set to the Trevor Project, which is a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

"Harry's Razors is now partnering with transgender people to promote its razors for a new campaign, the proceeds of which will go to the Trevor Project," right-wing social media activist Ian Miles Cheong posted.

Even though backlash was strong on X about Harry's partnership with Pearson, some social media users defended the company and noted it's long been aligned with the LGBTQ+ community.

"Harry's trans-inclusive ad campaign that has the cancel culture crowd doing their thing is honestly adorable, and I guess the anti-woke mob missed that they featured a trans man in an ad in 2019?" Writer/illustrator Jeremy Thorpe wrote on X. "Or they did notice and nobody paid attention to them? Anyway they're good razors."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC