Who Are 'RHONJ' Star Danielle Cabral and Her Husband Nate?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is returning to Bravo for Season 13 on February 7.

Returning cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschneider (a "friend of") will be back for the new installment of the iconic reality television show.

Joining them on the RHONJ cast will be new addition Jennifer Fessler, who is joining as a "friend of", and new full-time housewives Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral.

Cabral has been described by Bravo as an "over-the-top mom, wife and businesswoman, who doesn't shy away from anyone and isn't afraid to speak her mind."

RHONJ fans will watch as Cabral struggles to reconcile a broken relationship with her brother, and tries to use her experience to encourage peace between Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa, who have been in a longstanding feud.

Joining Cabral on the show will be her husband and their children. While Cabral is new to RHONJ, reality television fans may recognise her from a past appearance on another show.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about new RHONJ star Danielle Cabral and her family.

Who Is RHONJ Star Danielle Cabral?

Cabral is a 37-year-old reality television star who previously featured on MTV's True Life: I'm a Staten Island Girl back in 2006.

The show followed the lives of three Staten Island residents who wanted to leave the borough to chase their dreams. Cabral was an aspiring actress at the time of the show's filming, and cameras later caught up with her again in 2008 for a True Life follow-up.

These days, Cabral owns a line of children's clothing called Boujie Kidz. The company officially launched in 2018 and offers "unique and trendy" clothes at affordable prices, according to its website.

The mother of two is already good friends with longtime RHONJ cast members Giudice, Aydin, and Catania, and was seen supporting Giudice in the audience when she took part in Dancing With the Stars in 2022.

Danielle Cabral's Husband and Kids

While in Los Angeles pursuing a career as an actress Cabral, then Danielle DiPietro, met Nathan "Nate" Cabral, who is now her husband.

The pair moved to the East Coast together and got married in Staten Island in 2012, with their reception taking place in New Jersey.

Nate marked the pair's 10th wedding anniversary in November 2022, posting a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"Here's to us, 10 years of Life, Love & Happiness. You truly were made for me. My soulmate. I couldn't have asked for a better person to share all this with. I love you more and more every day. Til the end my sweetheart," he captioned a picture of himself and Danielle smiling together.

Electrician Nate works in home security and he and Danielle chronicled their own New Jersey home renovation on the 2014 DIY Network series Family Under Construction.

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Dominic, in 2015, and their daughter, Valentina Loren, was born in 2017.

RHONJ returns for season 13 on Tuesday, February 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a 75-minute supersize episode. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.