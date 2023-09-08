Pets

Hearts Break As 'Aggressive' Cat on Euthanasia List Just Wanted To Be a Mom

By
Pets Cats Internet Animals TikTok

A social media video chronicling how a rescue cat who had lost all her kittens, ended up on the euthanasia list before being adopted has both devastated and uplifted viewers across the internet.

The emotional video, which had been shared to TikTok by @RescueCatMittens, revealed that the cat—now named Callie—had been placed on the euthanasia list after showing "severe" signs of aggression. It later became clear to those investigating the case that the cat had only been reacting aggressively to situations because she was suffering from grief and emotional pain over the loss of her babies.

@rescuecatmittens

Our sweet mama kitty 🤍#cats #catsoftiktok #kittensoftiktok #adoptdontshop #emotional #heartwarming #storytime #update #feralkittenrescue #straycat #sad #mittenstherescuekitty #fyp

♬ the winner takes it all - november ultra

"All she ever wanted was to be a mom," the video's creator wrote in the post, before explaining that the adopted cat loved treating their newborn child like a kitten.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 920,000 rescue shelter animals are euthanized per year. This figure includes around 530,000 cats.

The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters annually has steadily declined in recent years, from approximately 2.6 million in 2011.

"This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners," the ASPCA added on its website.

While cases vary, many suffering animals in the U.S. are euthanized for the sole purpose of being freed of pain, when a veterinarian and owner have decided that the pet is unlikely to make a recovery.

"We adopted a cat on the euthanasia list for severe aggression. She had lost her babies and was extremely heartbroken," the video's creator shared in the post.

"Ever since our daughter was born, Callie treated her like a kitten."

"Her favorite time of the day is when our daughter wakes up from her nap. She was only aggressive because she was grieving," they added.

The creator has shared in the TikTok profile's bio that they own seven cats, with six of them being rescues.

Cat
A stock image of a rescue cat. A viral video has shown viewers online how a rescue cat who was due to euthanized because of aggressive behavior had forged an unlikely friendship with a baby. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on September 7 by @RescueCatMittens, the TikTok post has been liked by over 460,000 users and commented on more than 2,000 times.

"Your daughter is her rainbow baby," one user wrote.

Another user added: "I've never known a cat to ever do anything wrong."

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @RescueCatMittens for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC