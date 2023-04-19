Man's Reason for Refusing To Share Family Inheritance With Sister Cheered

A sister has been slammed for demanding a share of her grandmother's inheritance despite being legally adopted by her dad's new wife decades ago.

In a viral Reddit post on the popular r/AmITheA****** forum, user u/Repulsive-Target-195 explained that his mom passed away when he was five years old and his little sister Jessica was three. A year later, their dad began dating Lucy, whom he later married.

The 30-year-old man said he refused to be adopted by Lucy when he was eight but Jessica agreed. Today, the brother is in limbo as his maternal grandparents passed away, leaving behind $250,000 for their legal grandchildren.

A composite of stock images representing a man and woman arguing and an inset of money. A man has been backed for refusing to share his inheritance with his sister. iStock / Getty Images

An attorney specializing in wills and estates spoke to Newsweek about the post and it turns out the man may not have a legal obligation to split his share.

The man recalled having "vivid and treasured memories" of his mom despite being very young when she passed away. He admits it was hard seeing his dad move on with another woman.

He said his dad tried to win him over by saying Jessica, now 28, "needed a mom" and even got his maternal grandparents to encourage him to be a "good boy."

When his dad got married, the man said their home was re-decorated and all of the photos of his mother were removed. This change made the user "act out" and he began to be punished by his dad whereas "Jessica was easily pleased and wasn't alive long enough to have the same attachment" to their mom.

In fact, Jessica began to call Lucy "mom" causing the original poster to become upset. So he wasn't surprised when she agreed to be adopted by Lucy, but he refused.

"My dad had my maternal grandparents come in again and tell me that adoption wouldn't be that bad but I still refused. Lucy and my dad pushed for the adoption anyway but thankfully the judge listened to my feelings in a private room and denied it. After that therapy started but it didn't last so they also tried the "since you don't want to be a part of THIS family you don't get X or you can't come to do Y" but I was too stubborn for that method to work on me," he said.

According to the National Center on Adoption and Permanency, of the approximately 135,000 adoptions in the U.S. each year, almost 40 percent are adopted by stepparents.

The man said the only person on his side was his dad's sister who stuck up for him throughout his life. When he was 18, he moved in with her and later discovered his maternal grandparents were never OK with the situation but his dad forced them to act supportive.

"I was furious, so furious that I had my surname legally changed to my mom's maiden name as I wanted nothing to do with my dad and only ever really talked to my paternal aunt," he said.

Now, the man has a predicament as his grandma has passed away ("grandpa died in 2020") and left a lot of money behind.

"Since Jessica is legally Lucy's daughter, all she got was a framed photo of my mom and a letter. Jessica doesn't think it's fair and thinks I should share but I told her to get money from her legal grandparents. My aunt thinks I'm being a bit harsh," he said.

There May Be Consequences

Newsweek reached out to Patrick Hicks, an attorney, and head of legal at an online service providing legal forms and information.

"In many cases, legal adoption will end the right of the adopted child to inherit from the child's biological relatives. There are some exceptions—in some states, a child adopted by a step-parent may be entitled to inherit from both the child's biological relatives and adopted relatives.

"So the first step is to confirm if the laws of his state give Jessica a right to inherit from her biological grandparents. If they do not, then the poster has a legal right to keep the inheritance without sharing. However, having a legal right does not mean there are no consequences for acting," explained Hicks, who works as head of legal at Trust & Will in San Diego.

Hicks said keeping the money may break the "strained family relationships."

He added: "The poster may have the legal right to keep the money, but his father, stepmother, and other relatives also have the legal right to exclude him from the family and disinherit him from their estate plans.

"It is not uncommon for deaths to surface tensions within families. The poster may see this as a last tie to his deceased mother or even as a vindication of his opposition to being adopted by his stepmother. These are undoubtedly valid emotions, but they could also be small wins if the poster keeps the inheritance and loses his relationship with his family.

"So the poster should understand the potential consequences of his action, but it is ultimately his choice to proceed. But should proceed with caution."

Over 1,000 people have commented on the post since April 17 and the top comment has 12,300 upvotes.

It said: "NTA. Interesting how she only wants to be family now money is involved."

Another said: "Given her age at her adoption and how many years passed prior to your grandparent's death and the explicit wording of 'legal grandchildren,' I have no doubt that this will [was] crafted after she was adopted and was very specifically worded as such. Your grandparents knew what they were doing and where they wanted the money to go."

Newsweek reached out to u/Repulsive-Target-195 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.