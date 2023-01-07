As the new year kicks into action, many people will set resolutions such as losing weight or quitting a bad habit. Meanwhile, others may focus on changing their mindset and manifesting.

Newsweek reached out to two experts who believe you can turn your dream partner into reality through the power of thinking.

Manifestation is no secret to the world: the popular self-help strategy has been viewed 24.6 billion times on TikTok.

But Juliette Kristine, an award-winning manifestation coach, has told Newsweek exactly what it is for those who aren't aware.

What Is Manifesting?

Kristine, 37, from Sydney, Australia, told us: "Manifesting is the process of changing your thoughts, words, feelings, and beliefs to attract something you want into your life. In its simplest form, it works by intentionally shifting your thoughts and energy to align with your desires so what you want 'manifests.'"

The coach told Newsweek she manifested her husband of 14 years after five years of being single. It turns out she isn't the only one who changed the way she thinks to attract what she wanted.

Angela Wadley, a New York dating mentor, revealed she went on her first and last date five years ago after manifesting her now husband.

How To Manifest Your Dream Partner?

Both experts believe in writing a list of the characteristics, qualities, and values you want the person to have that will bag you the perfect partner. Wadley, 48, has shared tips on how to manifest the relationship of your dreams.

It is important to note, that following this five-step guide doesn't mean your wishes will come true overnight as there is plenty of work to do from within to ensure you attract the person you want.

Look inside and reconnect with who you are Get rid of baggage from previous relationships Make sure you are clear on what you want Don't settle Take inspired action

Speaking to Newsweek, Wadley said: "It sounds simple but it is super important to re-connect with who you are.

"A lot of the time people lose little bits and pieces of themselves in a bad relationship so you need to get to know yourself again and make sure you are truly ready to meet someone again. It's not fair to you or your next partner to have loads of residue from a previous relationship, it's like punishing yourself over and over. So get rid of baggage and wipe the slate clean.

"You should be clear about what you want. Personally, I didn't write anything superficial on my list. I focussed on personality traits and values that I wanted in a man.

"While you can be specific with the list and manifest everything from intelligence to hair color, it's important to be open-minded and not too rigid about the list. Otherwise, you may become obsessed and disregard potential connections because someone isn't blonde, for example, but it could be they were blonde the week before meeting you.

"It is so easy to settle when you don't want to be alone but doing this isn't fair on anyone involved. This is wasting time, and time is something you can never get back."

Lastly, Wadley encourages singletons to take action and make sure they are out and about.

This doesn't mean going to a bar or club daily, it could involve starting a new hobby or going to an event. Wadley states unless you're utilizing dating apps or other online ways of connecting, sitting in your bedroom isn't going to help you find your partner.

How To Handle Emotional Baggage

Newsweek reached out to Chloe Carmichael, a clinical psychologist, to find out how you can complete step two of Wadley's guide.

"Sometimes, feeling burdened by emotional baggage after a breakup is actually a healthy signal from Mother Nature trying to alert you of a lesson you must learn before starting to date again.

"This is for your own benefit: if you ignore these lessons, you are more likely to keep experiencing the same problems again and again," said the author of Dr. Chloe's 10 Commandments of Dating.

She added: "To handle emotional baggage properly after a breakup, make sure you have truly learned the lesson from the relationship that didn't work. It can be hard, but make a list of things you learned or would like to do differently."

Carmichael pointed out two common scenarios that may leave someone with emotional baggage.

She said: "For example, if your ex was unfaithful, ask yourself if you overlooked red flags such as erratic availability or overly flirtatious behavior.

"If your ex constantly resisted commitment, ask yourself if you allowed him to string you along because you invested heavily in the relationship before he had articulated a commitment to a future-oriented relationship with you.

"Once you have gained clarity about your lessons, share them with a friend and ask them to tell you if they see you repeating the pattern."

Do Vision Boards Help With Manifestation?

Having something to look at daily will help you visualize your goal, according to experts. A vision board can be any shape or size and usually includes a mixture of words and photos.

Kristine told Newsweek: "You can create your vision and get clear on the type of relationship and person you want to manifest and how it will make you feel.

"Create a vision board depicting all aspects of what your life will be like when you've achieved your goal. Try to dig deeper than just the standard wedding and honeymoon type of images and think about the actual day-to-day life events.

"For example: Going for daily beach walks, cooking in the kitchen together, watching TV, as being more detailed will ultimately help you feel it as real."

Do Vision Boards Work?

The Motivational Clinic (a wellness service that aims to help people achieve their goals) previously shared an article stating vision boards do work.

Neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart explains: "Looking at images on a vision board primes the brain to grasp opportunities that may otherwise go unnoticed. That's because the brain has a process called 'value-tagging' which imprints important things onto your subconscious and filters out unnecessary information."

"The brain assigns a higher 'value' to images than written words on a 'to-do' list," says Swart, "and the more you look at those images, the more those images move up in importance."