Remains of Woman Missing for 12 Years Discovered at Rural Property: Police

The remains of a Canadian woman missing for 12 years have been found at a rural property, according to police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have identified remains found in east Vanderhoof, central British Columbia (BC), as Madison "Maddy" Scott who had been missing for 12 years.

In a May 29 RCMP statement seen by Newsweek, police said the identity was confirmed by the BC Coroners Service and that officers are in the process of executing a warrant at the rural property about 50 miles west of Prince George.

Photos of Madison Scott. Scott's remains were found at a rural property in British Columbia. RCMP

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said: "We can confirm that the property is associated to the discovery of Maddy who has been positively identified by BC Coroner's Service. The Scott family has been advised and they have asked for privacy at this time. Many areas of support remain in place for the family.

"This has been a priority investigation for the RCMP over the past 12 years. The discovery of Maddy is a significant development, however, this investigation remains an active and ongoing missing person's investigation where foul play has not been ruled out."

She said that no arrests have been made in connection with Scott's disappearance and that anyone with information is asked to call Tipline at (778) 290-5291 or (877) 543-4822.

There were 13,561 people reported as missing in BC in 2021, according to Canada's Missing, a government database that collects information about missing persons in the country. The population of BC that year was 5,249,635.

That year there were 31,240 people who were reported as missing across the whole of Canada, a country that has a population an estimated nine times smaller than the U.S.

In the U.S. there are 23,225 open missing persons cases across the country and 34,050 that have been registered as resolved, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Scott was first reported missing on May 29, 2011, and was last seen at about 3 a.m. on May 28 that year while at Hogsback Lake where she had celebrated a friend's birthday. The lake is relatively close to the area where her remains were discovered.

An RCMP statement shared on May 28 read: "Madison was a vibrant, free-spirited, loyal, and kind individual. When not hard at work at her parent's family business, Madison immersed herself in family/friends, hockey, softball, and photography.

"This year, Madison would be 32 years old. She would likely be immersed in her career and may even have gotten married and had children.

"Madison's family have missed out on watching her become a wife, mother and aunt. Madison and her family deserve justice and closure."

Newsweek has contacted the RCMP for comment via email.