A group of prominent Republicans agrees that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows should not have his Georgia racketeering case removed to federal court, according to a new legal filing.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones this month denied Meadows' request to have his case moved. Meadows, who resigned from Congress in March 2020 to join President Donald Trump's administration, faces two criminal counts for allegedly attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. Aside from Meadows and Trump, 17 others face charges.

An amicus brief filed Monday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit by former judges, prosecutors and state and federal officials argues that Meadows' removal to federal court "would be perverse, as this prosecution arises from interference with state-government operations and seeks to vindicate Georgia's voice in a federal election, the very contest from which federal authority flows."

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks during a forum titled House Rules and Process Changes for the 118th Congress at FreedomWorks headquarters on November 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C. A new amicus brief filed pertaining to Meadows' legal case supports a judge's decision earlier in September not to move his Georgia case to federal court. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Republicans who participated in the writing of the brief are:

J. Michael Luttig, former judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

Charles Fried, U.S. solicitor general in the Reagan administration;

Donald Ayer, deputy attorney general in the George H.W. Bush administration

John Farmer Jr., former New Jersey attorney general

Stuart Gerson, former acting U.S. attorney general in the Clinton administration and a member of George H.W. Bush's transition team

Alan Raul, associate counsel to Ronald Reagan and general counsel to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the George H.W. Bush administration

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

The brief says that it is Georgia's responsibility to administer the state's results.

"Put simply, the Constitution entrusts the administration of federal elections to the States," it says. "It deliberately insulates such administration from the president and his staff. Consistent with that constitutional design, the federal-officer removal statute does not permit removal here."

It also refutes Meadows' defense that his role pertaining to the 2020 election was within his scope of duty as chief of staff. As Jones stated in his 49-page filing, "engaging in political activities exceeds the outer limits of the Office of the White House Chief of Staff."

Fred Wertheimer, founder and president of the nonpartisan watchdog group Democracy 21, told Newsweek via phone that he believes Jones ruled correctly and that the Hatch Act prevents Meadows from any involvement in political activities.

"[Meadows'] claim that his activities were within the scope of his efforts just don't hold up, and there is no role for either the president or chief of staff in the administering of state electors," said Wertheimer, an attorney on the brief.

Seth Waxman, former U.S. solicitor in the Clinton administration, was the lead attorney.

Asked whether Jones' ruling pertaining to Meadows could set a precedent for Trump and the 17 others, Wertheimer said it remains unclear.

"I think the cases depend on the facts involving each person, but the framework here I think creates an impression that it's going to be hard to remove," he said.