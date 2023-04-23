Republican Lawmakers Issue Stark Warning to Their Party on Abortion

Representative Nancy Mace and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, both Republicans, issued a warning on Sunday to their party about its position on abortion rights.

Republicans cheered last summer when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that previously guaranteed a woman's right to have an abortion. The Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that states could make their own laws surrounding reproductive rights, with many Republican-led states quickly moving to pass laws limiting or banning the medical procedure.

However, the Republican Party, which advocates for more restrictions on abortion, has faced backlash from moderate voters over reproductive rights as some in the party embrace more extreme legislation on the issue. During the 2022 midterms, concerns about abortion drove Democratic turnout, blunting Republican gains despite historical trends pointing to a "red wave" fueled by President Joe Biden's unpopularity.

Following the underwhelming midterm, some Republicans—including former President Donald Trump—warned that the party could be moving too far right on abortion. During separate appearances on Sunday news programs, Mace and Sununu warned that Republicans embracing extreme positions on abortion could cost them in upcoming elections.

A split image of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina. Sununu and Mace, both Republicans, warned the GOP's stance on abortion could cost it in upcoming elections as conservatives embrace policies banning the procedure. Scott Eisen/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I saw what happened after Roe v. Wade because I represent a very purple district. I saw the sentiment change dramatically," Mace, who represents a congressional district including Charleston, South Carolina, suburbs, said on ABC News' This Week. "As Republicans, we need to read the room on this issue because the vast majority of folks are not in the extremes."

She pointed to Florida's fetal heartbeat bill and a bill proposed in South Carolina that, if passed, would allow the death penalty for women who receive abortions, as examples of "extreme" legislation" that sends the "wrong message" ahead of the 2024 elections.

Mace said finding that middle ground is key to winning support from women in a statement to Newsweek on Sunday.

"Women do not support extreme positions on abortion," Mace wrote. "They want a middle ground approach that protects life by setting reasonable limits while also protecting women. They want access to birth control but also want resources for when unplanned pregnancies occur. This is something we can do, and if the GOP wants to win national elections anytime soon, then women cannot continue to be ignored. Women are watching."

Meanwhile, Sununu—a popular Republican governor in a swing state won by Biden in 2020 who has been named as a potential presidential candidate—made a similar warning on NBC News' Meet the Press. He urged Republicans to shift their support from traditional social policy to embracing conservative fiscal issues, which he said is more of a priority for younger Republicans.

"If we stay in our traditional lanes, we're going to lose. There's no doubt about it," Sununu said.

He added that any Republicans running for president should say abortion should be left as a state issue and not embrace any national policy on the matter.

"That sends a lot of insecurity through the system in terms of our messaging as Republicans," Sununu said. "Let's get back to what we do best: Limited government, local control. That live free or die thing we have here in New Hampshire. That is a record to actually cross the finish line and actually have winners in November."

