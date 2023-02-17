Republican National Committee Tries To Back Trump Into a Corner

Though a plan to support whoever becomes the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election is being considered among the GOP, some party members have already pushed former President Donald Trump into a corner as they explore other potential candidates.

Republicans seem to be divided when it comes to supporting Trump as the potential nominee, with some believing that the party should back the selected nominee regardless of who it is.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said he will back the eventual nominee but expressed his certainty that it will not be Trump, the Washington Post reported on Friday. Sununu recently launched a new fundraising committee to receive donations as he targets a potential presidential run in 2024, WBUR reported this month.

Additionally, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan recently tweeted that he "won't commit to supporting" Trump, while former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said that Trump is not the right person for the country's future.

"To be clear, my position on Trump hasn't changed," Hogan said. "Trump won't commit to supporting the Republican nominee, and I won't commit to supporting him. As I have repeatedly said, I fully expect to support the Republican nominee—who I don't believe will be Trump."

The divide among party members raised concerns for Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who noted that there's a push for a possible plan to require all candidates on the official primary debate stages to first vow that they would support the GOP's eventual nominee.

"The RNC will remain neutral during the Republican presidential primary and that's why it is so important for the RNC to ensure a fair and transparent process for the 2024 Republican candidates to debate," McDaniel told Newsweek in a statement.

"After the primary, it is imperative to the health and growth of our Republican Party, as well as the country, that we all come together and unite behind our nominee to defeat Joe Biden and the Democrats. By remaining neutral during the primary process, we will be best positioned to unite the party."

In light of her concerns, the RNC's Temporary Standing Committee on Presidential Debates is set to meet next week to formally set the rules for officially sanctioned debates and plan to require candidates to sign a pledge to back the party's nominee, unnamed sources familiar with the matter told the Post.

However, not all Republicans agree with the plan.

"For leaders such as myself who believe Donald Trump is not the right direction for the country—and I said specifically that Jan. 6 disqualified him—that would certainly make it a problem for me to give an across-the-board inclusion pledge," said Hutchinson, who is exploring a potential campaign, according to the Post.

McDaniel urged unity among party members despite the opposition by some.

"We do need to come out of this primary united," McDaniel said last month during an interview on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast. "And we have a lot of candidates running saying, 'I'll never support Trump,' and if you are going to get on this debate stage, you are going to have to say, 'I'm going to support the nominee.'

"We cannot have a rigorous debate process and come out with a nominee and have anyone say, 'I'm walking away.'"

Hutchinson reportedly spoke with McDaniel about his opposition to the plan and argued that the GOP shouldn't be imposing litmus tests.

"Historically, our party has not taken party loyalty oaths," said Hutchinson, who is exploring a possible campaign launch in April, according to the Post.

Even Trump, who announced his presidential bid in November, noted that he will not commit to backing the eventual nominee if it's not him, reportedly saying that his support "would have to depend on who the nominee was."