U.S.

Republican Says Biden Impeachment Inquiry Belongs on 'Back Burner'

By
U.S. GOP Government Shutdown Impeachment Joe Biden

Republican Representative Ken Buck said Thursday that he believes the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden "should go on the back burner" until the House successfully avoids a government shutdown.

Congress has only two more full days to pass a future spending bill or agree on a short-term continuing resolution (CR), with all eyes on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the lower chamber's Republican leadership to reach accord before the shutdown deadline of 11:59 p.m. Saturday. As discussions continued Thursday, the House Oversight Committee also held its first impeachment inquiry hearing into the allegations against the president, whom GOP members have accused of benefiting from his son Hunter Biden's business dealings with foreign entities.

However, Buck, a Colorado conservative, told CNN several hours after the hearing that he had concerns about his GOP colleagues' "priorities," adding, "I think that there is nothing worse than a shutdown."

"I think this is an embarrassment," Buck continued while speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper. "We knew that September 30 was coming for a long time. We should have been talking in July about a continuing resolution. It doesn't have to be done on the eve of a shutdown."

Republican: Biden Impeachment Inquiry Belongs on "Back-Burner"
Representative Ken Buck is pictured in the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The Republican spoke with CNN Thursday night, saying the House investigation of President Joe Biden belongs on the "back burner." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

When prompted by Cooper if he believed Biden's impeachment inquiry should halt in the event of a government shutdown, Buck said that he was unsure whether the investigation would be deemed essential.

"I don't know exactly how they're going to parse out who is essential and who's not," Buck said. "But I do think that it should go on the back burner until we finish with the continuing resolution and start funding the government."

Buck previously told CNN's Manu Raju that he believed the impeachment inquiry was a waste of time. While House Republicans have insisted that there is mounting evidence that ties Biden to instances of bribery and misconduct, Thursday's hearing failed to bring any clear evidence to prove the allegations.

Newsweek reached out to House Oversight Chairman James Comer via email for comment Thursday night.

A short-term CR would allow lawmakers more time to work out the 12 appropriations bills needed to keep the federal government running. The Senate proposed a bipartisan stopgap bill earlier this week, but McCarthy has already dismissed the measure, which includes the $6 billion in aid to Ukraine requested by Biden.

Far-right members of the House have also pressed McCarthy amid shutdown discussions. On Thursday, over two dozen lawmakers of the House Freedom Caucus signed a letter pushing McCarthy for answers on how he intends to advance spending bills through the chamber before relying on a CR to avert the stoppage.

Buck, a fellow member of the conservative caucus, did not sign the letter, and told CNN that he felt it was "really inappropriate to start publicizing things."

"If we're going to have meetings in the Republican family, we should do it behind closed doors, number one," Buck said.

"Number two, I think ... when they start adding Ukraine in as one of their demands, that we shouldn't fund Ukraine anymore, I'm just not in with that," he continued. "I think we've got to make sure that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does not win this war. And I think we have to make sure that we support Ukraine to the point that we can, and be realistic about it."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC