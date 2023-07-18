Republican Shocks Fox Host With New Claim About Biden

A Fox Business host's jaw dropped after a Republican congressman claimed that the Biden family has raked in upwards of $100 million from various purported business dealings.

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee's investigation into potential criminalities associated with the Bidens, namely the President and his son, Hunter, will continue this Wednesday when two IRS agents will testify about alleged Department of Justice (DOJ) interference.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer recently promised "disturbing" details associated with new whistleblower testimony, as the GOP has linked Joe and Hunter Biden to profits generated by Ukrainian gas company Burisma for years—in addition to more recent leaked text conversations between Hunter and Chinese businessmen.

"People wonder, you know, is Joe Biden basically compromised as vis-a-vis the Chinese Communist Party, which runs China, of course," Arizona Representative Andy Biggs, a committee member, told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday. "And these things begin to look real.

"And we're talking, Maria, we're talking literally—it's not $10 million. It's well over $20, $30 million in some estimates, as high as $100 million flowing through these accounts."

"Holy moly!" Bartiromo said in response.

From left, President Joe Biden, Fox host Maria Bartiromo and Arizona Republican Representative Andy Biggs are pictured. Biggs told Bartiromo on Tuesday that the Biden family may have collected some $100 million in purported criminal business dealings from past years. ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty; Roy Rochlin/Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty

Biggs, who never provided evidence to back up his claims, added that Republicans have been "slow-walked" by the Biden administration "and their partisans and their supporters.

"This looks more and more sinister every time we look at it," the Arizona Republican said.

Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo exclaims “Holy moly" after Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) claims without any evidence that the Biden family took in “well over $20-$30 million, and some estimates as high as $100 million" as part of the Hunter Biden probe. pic.twitter.com/UDP7WyOoNz — The Recount (@therecount) July 18, 2023

Money received by the Bidens leads to questions about the number of homes President Biden owns, Bartiromo added, wondering how the current president can afford all his properties after being, essentially, a lifetime member of Congress.

Biggs said one would have to look at the shell companies, such as Burisma, involved in private business dealings.

Newsweek reached out to Biggs via email for comment.

The House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday will include Gary Shapley, an IRS supervisory agent and one of the two IRS whistleblowers who has spoken publicly about wanting to investigate the Biden family but "wasn't allowed" to take certain steps.

Shapley told CBS News in June that he and his team were not permitted to see their investigation through, including Hunter's purported $2.2 million due in back taxes between 2014 and 2019. Hunter Biden's attorneys recently reached a plea deal on misdemeanor tax offenses—labeled by many Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as a "sweetheart deal."

The newest whistleblower testimony, conducted Monday from a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI's Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation, allegedly "confirms key portions" of Shapley's testimony, Comer said.

"The night before the interview of Hunter Biden, both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview," Comer said in a statement shared by his staff with Newsweek. "On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden—they had to wait for his call."

The aforementioned interview was supposed to take place December 8, 2020, and include multiple witness interviews conducted by Shapley and this unknown FBI whistleblower.

The former FBI supervisory special agent reportedly told committee investigators during his interview that he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation, as he was told while waiting to interview Hunter Biden.

That interview never occurred.

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee released the "Bidens' Influence Peddling Timeline" which focuses on Romania, Chinese business dealings, and Kazakhstani businessman Kenes Rakishev—who met with Hunter Biden in 2014 and later allegedly wired him money after Burisma entered the picture.