Republican's Plan Would Make 52 Members of Congress Ineligible to Serve

A Republican congressman wants an age limit for politicians that would apply to presidents, vice presidents and all members of Congress.

Michigan Representative John James has introduced legislation that would amend the Constitution and prevent someone from running for office "if at any time during the term the person will be 75 years of age or older."

The resolution comes amid a wave of scrutiny, on both sides of the aisle, of some lawmakers and their ages. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, has been a senator since 1985 and has had two speech-freezing episodes in the past two months. Democrat Dianne Feinstein, 90, who was elected in 1992, has also been a focus of concern about her health and has faced calls to step aside.

At 80, President Joe Biden is already the oldest sitting president. He will be 82 if he takes office after winning a second term in 2024 and 86 when that term ends. In polling, Democrats have expressed worries about his age and cite it as a top concern.

Noah Sadlier, James' communications director, told Newsweek, "This bill is a signal that John thinks it's time for a new generation to take the reins of our federal government.... Doesn't matter the party, we have a generation of young leaders ready to serve."

He continued, "It's time, we all know it, and John's introducing legislation on it. Look at the stats. I think the overwhelming majority of Americans are ready for fresh meat at the federal level. I would think that lots of Dems would be in support of this legislation."

Sadlier said the resolution has gained support from House colleagues, including Republicans Dan Crenshaw and Mike Waltz and Democrat Pat Ryan.

"The world's not getting slower, it's getting faster," James told Fox News Digital. "The world's not getting safer, it's getting more dangerous. The world's not getting any younger. And we have a lower bound, it just makes sense to have an upper bound."

James specifically mentioned Feinstein, McConnell and Biden, saying, "You can't watch a video...and tell me that everything's OK." He said the nation's adversaries are viewing this as a weakness, "that America has lost a step."

Currently, there are 36 members of the House and 16 members of the Senate who are at least 75 and would be disqualified from serving if James' proposed legislation becomes law.

Of these House members, 15 are 80 or older: California Democrat Grace Napolitano, 86; D.C. Democrat delegate Eleanor Norton, 86; Kentucky Republican Hal Rogers, 85; New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell Jr., 86; California Democrat Maxine Waters, 84; Maryland Democrat Steny Hoyer, 84; and South Carolina Democrat Jim Clyburn, 83.

Also, California Democrat Nancy Pelosi, 83; Illinois Democrat Danny Davis, 81; Texas Republican John Carter, 82; California Democrat Anna Eshoo, 80; Florida Democrat Frederica Wilson, 80; Connecticut Democrat Rosa DeLauro, 80; North Carolina Republican Virginia Foxx, 80; and Texas Republican Kay Granger, 80.

Four senators are 80 or older: McConnell and Feinstein as well as Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley, 89, and Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, 81.

Sadlier declined to comment when asked how the proposed legislation would affect Donald Trump, who is 77 and has been endorsed by James for president.