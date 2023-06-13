Rescue Cat Instantly Adopts 2 Feral Kittens in Heartwarming Video: 'Mine'

A mom is always a mom, always ready to offer love and comfort, even in the animal world. A cat mama has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her adopting two new kittens went viral on social media last week.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Friday by her owner under the username Ragingloons, the cat mom can be seen nursing her kittens when her owner brings two new kittens to her. She immediately starts sniffing them and in a few seconds, she's feeding them, a sign that she has adopted them.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "Our formerly feral mama cat took in 2 feral kittens that were found on top of broken glass. No questions asked!"

It's not uncommon for cat mamas to take on orphan kittens. Cats are also known to raise baby orphans of other species, too, including birds, squirrels and bunnies. But even though cat mamas are usually generous, they won't always accept stray kittens, and in that case, you will have to bottle feed the kitty because she will not feed them.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting viewers from all over TikTok. It has so far received more than 1.8 million views and 268,000 likes.

One user, Amanda Daniele, commented: "A single mom who works two jobs." And Mishka said: "I had three feral moms outside with almost 20 babies. They all took care of all the babies." Rachael Downs added: "My cat wouldn't even feed her own babies."

Terri Cusick wrote: "She said now they are mine so put them down please, NOW." And Amber_cat said: "How can people not like cats? I love them. She is such a good momma." SomeRandomChick added: "The BIG sniffs were so precious."

Another user, Cali Chronicles, commented: "After my mama cat had her babies she was in a trance-like state where she wanted ALL of the babies in the world. lol, She would steal her sister's kits." And amandalyn said: "Ooh she got so protective when that baby cried! What a good mama, they fit right in!"

Stock image of a cat mom feeding her kittens. A cat has been praised for adopting two kittens after giving birth to her litter. Getty Images

BreAnna wrote: "I'm convinced that she thinks she somehow that two of them wandered off without her noticing. Sweet mama." And Youserious_clark said: "The way she instantly started protecting them." Jenn added: "Mama deserves a 5-star menu for this indefinitely."

Newsweek reached out to Ragingloons via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.