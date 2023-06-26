Rescue and Adoption

Rescue Dog Now Living a Life of 'Luxury' Traveling the Country Goes Viral

A rescue dog called Axle has gone viral on the internet after his owners shared a video of him enjoying his new luxurious life since being adopted.

The clip was posted on TikTok earlier in June by the dog's owners, under the username @fuelyourwander, and has more than 800,000 views. Axle can be seen laying down on a leather sofa full of fluffy pillows inside a luxury camper as his dad drives the vehicle sitting right by him.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that reads: "POV: you're a rescue dog who was adopted and now this is how you get to travel across the country." It is followed by: "It's the stretch at the end that gets me!"

dog enjoying luxury life goes viral
A sleeping dog on colorful blankets. A former rescue hound enjoying luxury van life with his owners has gone viral. Getty Images

Around 3.1 million companion dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Of those, about 710,000 are returned to their owners. Each year, about 2 million shelter dogs are adopted, and because of the lack of space in most shelters, some 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized.

Further down in the comments section, Axle's owners wrote that they don't know his exact breed, although they believe he is a Rottweiler, Labrador, hound mix. The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting interest from animal lovers across TikTok. It has so far received more than 86,000 likes on the platform.

@fuelyourwander

🚍🐶 It’s the stretch at the end that gets me! #tiktoktravel #luxurytravel #rvlife #motorhome #rvlife #rescuedog #dogsoftiktok #rvingwithdogs

♬ The Lazy Song - Bruno Mars

One user, Jackie, commented: "Do you adopt grown adults? Just asking incase, beautiful fur baby xxx." And Say it Mama wrote: "The goodest life for the goodest baby." Bev added that Axle's "living his best life, bless you."

Tee wrote: "That dog is glowing!!!!" And Erica Jean posted: "clearly the most deserving good doggo." Missti added: "Awwwww. Lucky dog! I wonder if I can't go check into a rescue...and get adopted."

Another user, Dennis, commented: "so glad that he was rescued and can now relax with his savior and enjoying traveling with you." And goseegamma wrote: "Can I come with? Looks like a wonderful life."

Sickmrsickmrsickdude posted: "The stretch and ease that pup is at makes me so happy for them and you as the owner."

Newsweek reached out to Fuelyourwander for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC