Rescue Dog With Severe Underbite Is Viral Sensation Thanks to Rare Looks

A dog who has an adorable underbite has earned many admirers on social media, but his owners insist it doesn't hold him back in any way.

When Brandon Kim and his family, from Texas, rescued Max as a puppy, they were immediately enamored by his noticeable underbite. Kim told Newsweek that he believes "Max was born with an underbite, since he had one when we rescued him as a puppy."

Fortunately for the Australian shepherd and Pekingese mixed breed, there is "no treatment or medical help needed for his underbite," Kim said. "It doesn't stop him from doing anything that any other dog could do at all."

An underbite, which is when the teeth don't align correctly, is referred to as canine malocclusion, according to PetMD. While they explain that most dogs who have malocclusion will have had it for their entire life, it can still cause subtle pain that can affect their behavior.

His family believes Max was born with an underbite as he's had it ever since they adopted him. Max has become a viral sensation since the TikTok page was set up. @underbitemaxx

PetMD notes that when a dog is in pain with this condition, they might recoil when someone touches their head or face, they might rub their head against their paws, or have difficulty picking up food and chewing it.

For most instances of malocclusion, PetMD suggests getting the dog checked by a veterinarian, and if it's severe, they might refer the case to a dental specialist. It can be difficult to know if the dog is struggling or in pain, so a veterinarian can perform tests and check the dog thoroughly to find out how best to help it.

While the family is accustomed to Max's facial expressions, many people are surprised when they come across his unusual appearance. For this reason, Kim said they "set up a TikTok page to share Max with the world."

Since Kim started sharing the videos of Max on his social media account (@underbitemaxx), he has already become a viral sensation, with one video discussing the social media reactions generating more than 1.9 million views.

"We put this video together in response to some of the comments we received on a previous video, which also received a heavy social media response," Kim said. "The reaction online was tremendous, and we were blown away by it. It seemed like so many people have something to say, or adding their thoughts about who or what Max looks like. By far, the greatest number of comments seem to indicate that most people think he is so adorable and cute.

"We set up this TikTok page for Max less than a month ago, and he's been really popular so far. He's gained almost 35,000 followers and almost 650,000 likes."

The viral video of "Max upset" has received more than 5,500 comments, with many TikTokers chiming in with their take on his appearance.

One comment reads: "the underbite makes him look like an orc, and I love him."

Another person commented: "I think he needs to be told the positive stuff only. Please tell him he's the handsomest boy."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.