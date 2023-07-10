Bulldog Has Rare Gene That Makes Him Adorably Fluffy

A ridiculously fluffy bulldog is quickly capturing the hearts and minds of social media's dog-loving community.

Fizz the bulldog has garnered an army of adoring fans on TikTok after his owner began posting clips of the undeniably cute canine to the platform.

He is a New England bulldog by breed and comes from pedigree stock. However, while he's proving a hit with bulldog fans, Fizz has found additional crossover appeal thanks to his distinctive fluffy fur.

It's not something commonly found among bulldogs. Fizz's owner told Newsweek it's the result of a "rare gene." Bulldogs may rank among the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. but they still lag behind other, fluffier breeds.

Fizz the fluffy bulldog. His owner puts his distinctive look down to a "rare gene." fizzthebulldog

According to the American Kennel Club's most popular dog breeds of 2022, based on registration statistics from the world's largest registry of purebred dogs, bulldogs are the sixth most popular, behind breeds like the golden retriever, poodle, and German Shepherd.

But, in Fizz, there may be a dog to rival those breeds in the cute and cuddly stakes. He's certainly popular on TikTok with dog fans flocking to comment on a cute clip of him coming over to see his human companion.

One adoring fan wrote: "He's like a teddy bear" with another commenting: "What in the floof is the cuteness about. I can't cope."

A third said: "I just want to hug your beautiful and amazing dog" while a fourth declared Fizz a "beautiful looking dog." One said they had "never seen a dog like that before" with another writing simply: "cuteness overload."

Fizz's owner said he came into their life after they came across a listing for him online. "He came up on my mom's phone when we were looking to buy a bulldog puppy," they said. "We fell in love with him and the man we got him from was living right near us."

According to Fizz's owner, he enjoys all the things you would expect from an average canine—including cuddles. "He loves to go on long walks and he loves to meet new people and new dogs," they said. "He also loves to play with his humans at home."

Fizz's owner is under no illusions as to where their bulldog's online popularity comes from, having experienced similar levels of adoration in real life.

"I think it's because no one has really seen a bulldog with fluffy fur before," they said. "He just has a rare gene that makes him fluffy so it's cool to look at and I wanted to share him on social media because people in public would stop me just to take a picture of him and also everyone just gives him fuss when he's out and he loves it."

While Fizz's popularity is continuing to grow, his owner is happy simply putting "a lot of smiles on a lot of different faces" with TikTok videos of the pooch and has no plans to stop posting them anytime soon.

