Rescue Dog's Expression After Stealing Dad's Sandwich Goes Viral: 'Sorry'

A rescue dog didn't know where to look after she was busted moments after finishing off her dad's fancy steak sandwich.

In a video posted to TikTok by her owner Andrea Begazo, a Malinois with the adorable moniker of Indiana Bones, can be seen dealing with the fallout from consuming the entirety of her human companion's freshly made meal.

Indy can be seen affectionately wrestling with her dad in the clip, who appears simultaneously amused and annoyed at the canine thievery he just bore witness to.

"He loves making his special sandwiches," the dad's wife, Begazo, told Newsweek. "He put a special steak he bought FOR the sandwich, got some veggies nice and grilled, bread just toasted in the oven, his special sauce, and he put together the sandwich."

She said he then made the cardinal error of leaving the sandwich on a table by the couch for just a "couple of minutes." That was enough time for Indy to swoop in though.

"When he came back to eat, the sandwich was GONE. NO TRACES, no crumbs, not even stains from the meat of the sauce," she said. "So our only explanation is she inhaled the sandwich."

Indiana Bones is busted. The Malinois didn't know where to look. goindianabones

While the special bond the two share is clear to see, it's Indy's expression throughout the footage that is of special note, with the Malinois appearing guilty but also thoroughly satisfied, having enjoyed a five-star snack.

If there is a silver lining for Indy's owners, it's that their canine may actually be benefiting from this particular illicit snack.

Although most dog owners would suggest you avoid serving your canine scraps, a study published in Scientific Reports earlier this year found that the consumption of non-processed meat and other leftovers "stimulated the growth of a balanced gastrointestinal microbiome" in dogs.

Indy's owners would certainly never begrudge her a fancy meal either, given the difficult start she endured in life.

Indy first came to the Los Angeles City East Valley Animal Shelter as a stray. Staff thought she had likely been abused for breeding and then abandoned.

She spent over four months in the shelter, during which time she struggled with aggression and physical difficulties. Indy had hip dysplasia while her front teeth had been worn away from what had likely been a prolonged period of chewing on a chain or fence.

She had no fur on her elbows, multiple masses on her mammaries and was struggling with PTSD from the life she had left behind

Yet from the moment they let her out of her enclosure to meet Begazo, she was a different dog and it was clear that a bond, even at that early a stage, had been formed.

Over the months that followed, through training, love and support, Indy began to come out of her shell. She is prone to the occasional lapse in discipline, of course, such as a the steak sandwich, but Begazo and her husband see the funny side in that.

So much so, in fact, they decided to share footage of the aftermath to TikTok where the video has been watched over 170,000 times.

The video showcasing what happened next had fans on TikTok in hysterics. "She's not saying sorry, she's saying thank you so much for my gourmet sammich dad," one viewer wrote. "She's literally smiling so big lol," another added.

Despite the hilarity of it all, Begazo was keen to stress this was "not typical behavior" for Indy and she had already been "reprimanded and corrected" by the time the video was filmed.

"She's coming basically to say sorry," Begazo said. "After this, we reinforced even more for several days about not taking food from the table!"

Begazo is appreciative of all the positive feedback Indy has received from people with their own rescues and "broken" dogs.

"Hopefully, more people will get inspired to rescue and adopt, knowing that love is the best cure, and these animals are not aggressive in nature, but as a result of their breeding and/or background," she said.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.