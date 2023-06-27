Bernese Mountain Dog Has Guiltiest Look After Being Caught Red-Handed

A dog owner trying to guess which of her two dogs was guilty of stealing food in a TikTok clip has left online commenters laughing, as there was no way he could deny it was him.

When Kate Law from Austin, Texas, heard noises coming from the kitchen, she wandered in to see what her two dogs, Woody and Moose, were up to. She joked on TikTok that "owning a dog is like having kids" because if they're momentarily quiet "you know they're causing trouble."

That was certainly the case when she noticed that the lid had come off the large tub containing all of Woody's food. Moose was standing closest to the food, with a cautious look on his face. But this definitely wasn't enough to incriminate him, as Woody was wearing the container's lid around his neck.

A stock image shows a Bernese mountain dog eating. In a TikTok clip, a Bernese was caught red-handed by his owner after stealing another family dog's food. Kriste Sorokaite/Getty Images

It didn't take Law long to figure out which Bernese mountain dog was the guilty one, as Woody struggled to conceal his antics. She posted the clip on her TikTok account (@katelawkatelaw) on May 15 to share the hilarious moment with her followers, and it quickly went viral with over 1.1 million views.

When it comes to food, PetMD says, animals can be very similar to humans: They may feel full up, but that doesn't mean they always stop eating. Self-control is difficult for some people as well as pets, so when there's food in front of them, it's there to be eaten.

A dog may be fed once or twice a day, depending on its routine, but will always have room for more, according to PetMD's website. However, dogs usually can go a whole day without eating, so they really aren't starving even when they offer up those puppy eyes and gentle whimpers.

If a dog regularly eats too much, it can become overweight and have health complications. So even if dogs beg and whine for more food, owners should avoid feeding them extras if they've been sufficiently fed already. PetMD says dogs that are leaner will live longer and healthier, so it's in everyone's best interest to stop them from snacking.

Law managed to see the funny side of Woody's antics and couldn't stop herself from laughing when she saw that the container lid had gotten stuck on his neck. Although it was hard for Woody to deny it was him, he tried to avoid eye contact with his owner.

Fortunately for the Bernie, many TikTok users offered their support and insisted that he was totally innocent, so the jury is still out on this one.

Among the hundreds of comments, one person responded: "I think the other dog is framing him."

Another TikTok user wrote: "I'm his lawyer ma'am. He was set up, he's innocent."

Other commenters suggested it was Law's fault. One wrote: "Honestly I think they're both innocent, maybe you forgot to put the lid back on?"

