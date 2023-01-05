Dog Defiantly Standing on Hind Legs When Owner Says 'No' Delights Internet

A rescue dog's reaction to being told "no" has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 19 million views.

In the video, Myko the rescue dog looks outraged at being told that he cannot have his owner's new vacuum cleaner, standing on his back legs and giving her a look.

According to the Guinness World Records, the fastest time of completing 10 meters (33 feet) on their hind legs by a dog is 2.83 seconds. This was achieved by Emma, a 7-year-old mixed-breed dog, in Germany on June 27, 2022.

The TikTok video explains: "When people find out your adopted a rescue dog that stands whenever you tell him no," while the caption reads, "Should I be worried about the LOOK I got when he couldn't have the vacuum?"

One TikToker wrote, "It's the head tilt!!! I'm obsessed!!!", to which @MykoMushroom replied, "Oh yes, that's his extra little "how dare you" move."

Contrary to the beliefs of Myko's owner, according to Pet Insurance, "When dogs rear up on their hind legs, it's a sign of affection. It often looks like dancing when dogs do this together when they're playing."

Despite its amusing nature, too much walking on the hind legs can cause problems for your dog. The practice has become increasingly popular on social-media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, but the animals are not built to handle too much extra strain.

According to Ultimate Pet Nutrition, "A dog's front legs carry two-thirds of its entire body weight, while the back legs carry only one-third. The muscle structure in a dog's hind legs is stronger to compensate for this difference, but it is not equipped to handle the dog's entire body weight."

When a dog puts significant weight on its back legs, it may force its bone and muscle structure into an unnatural position. "A dog's hip is a ball-and-socket joint. When its limbs are forced to stand or grow abnormally, hip dysplasia can occur. This can result in severe pain in the pelvis or hips, particularly when a dog moves from a lying position to standing," says Ultimate Pet Nutrition.

The experts also warn that when dogs walk too much on the hind legs, it could cause a slipped disc or spine injury, "This type of injury can result in neurological damage, paralysis, and damage to nerves in the dog's central nervous system and brain."

Always consult your vet if you have any concerns about your pet's health.

Newsweek reached out to @MykoMushroom for comment.

