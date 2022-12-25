Seven Great Roald Dahl-Inspired Movies to Watch After 'Matilda the Musical'

Matilda the Musical has finally landed on Netflix, giving a whole new audience the chance to experience the feel-good, inspiring, and hilarious adaptation of the stage show.

The show itself is based on beloved writer Roald Dahl's novel of the same name and the new movie version stars Alisha Weir as the title character, alongside Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and Emma Thompson.

Matilda has had several adaptations throughout the years and has been hugely popular ever since the book was first released back in 1988. But while she may be one of Dahl's best-known characters, Matilda is certainly not the only one to inspire a movie adaptation.

British author Dahl, who passed away in 1990, wrote 21 children's books during his years as a writer, many of which are still loved by youngsters and adults alike today.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about which movies to watch to get another fix of Roald Dahl's magic.

Roald Dahl-inspired movies to Watch After Matilda the Musical

The BFG

Don't Look Up star Mark Rylance took on the role of the Big Friendly Giant in 2016's live-action The BFG, based on Roald Dahl's 1982 novel of the same name, while Ruby Barnhill played Sophie.

The book, about a 10-year-old orphan who befriends an elderly giant, was also adapted into an animated movie in 1989.

The 2016 film can be streamed on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, while the animated version can be rented on Prime Video or watched on Youtube.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

The late Gene Wilder took on the role of the eccentric Willy Wonka, who opens up his chocolate factory for the first time, in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The film is based on Dahl's 1964 children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which also had a sequel titled Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator.

The movie is available to stream on AMC and HBO Max and can be bought on Prime Video.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Over 30 years after Wilder first portrayed Willy Wonka, Johnny Depp took over in the 2005 movie version of the popular book, titled Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The film was directed by Tim Burton and starred The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore as Charlie Bucket, the little boy who is one of a select few who are invited to visit Wonka's factory.

The story of Willy Wonka is set to get even richer in 2023 as Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet will play the mysterious character in an origin story titled Wonka.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is available to stream on Netflix.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Dahl's 1970 novel Fantastic Mr. Fox got its own animated adaptation in 2009, directed by Wes Anderson.

The plot follows the sneaky Mr. Fox, whose heists result in his family being hunted down by three farmers known as Boggis, Bunce and Bean.

The movie boasted a star-studded voice cast that included George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe and Owen Wilson and was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2010 Academy Awards.

Fantastic Mr. Fox is available to stream on Prime Video and Disney+.

The Witches

Dahl's spooky 1983 tale The Witches was first adapted into a movie in 1990, featuring Anjelica Huston as the powerful and evil leader of all witches in the world.

The film was remade in 2020, this time with Anne Hathaway taking on the role of the Grand High Witch. Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Kristin Chenoweth also starred.

The 1990 version can be bought on Prime Video or Apple TV, while the 2020 version can be bought on Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox or Apple TV.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang isn't based on a Dahl book but was co-written by the beloved author.

The 1968 musical about a magical car was directed by Ken Hughes, who also co-wrote the script loosely based on Ian Fleming's novel, and starred Mary Poppins' Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes, Adrian Hall, Heather Ripley and Lionel Jeffries.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang can be streamed on Hulu or bought on Prime Video.

Matilda

The first movie adaptation of Matilda was released in 1996 and starred Mara Wilson as the titular character.

The film was co-produced and directed by Danny DeVito, who starred as Mr. Wormwood, and also featured DeVito's wife, Rhea Perlman as his onscreen wife, Pam Greer and Embeth Davidtz in the cast.

Matilda is available to stream on Netflix.