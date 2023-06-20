Rob Schneider Suggests Garth Brooks 'Shut His Mouth' About Bud Light

Rob Schneider thinks Garth Brooks will do his best to stay out of sensitive debates in the future after the reaction he received from Bud Light boycotters.

The comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member was speaking about the country music singer with Fox News Digital ahead of his comedy special Woke Up In America, which will air on Fox Nation.

Brooks recently told Billboard that he won't be banning Bud Light at his new bar, despite other musicians like Kid Rock, Travis Tritt, and John Rich distancing themselves from the brand.

"I think next time, he's going to stay out of it. Isn't he? I think Garth Brooks, next time, is going to shut his mouth, and he's going to pretend like 'I don't have anything to do with what beer is chosen in my restaurant'," Schneider said.

Rob Schneider has weighed in on Garth Brooks' decision to continue selling Bud Light at his new bar.

Bud Light and other brands under the parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, have been boycotted since early April after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was sent a personalized can of beer. Ahead of opening his Nashville bar Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, Brooks had confirmed he'll be selling Bud Light alongside all other kinds of beer.

A week after these comments, Brooks doubled down during his live stream, "Inside Studio G." He confirmed that he loves "diversity" and that meant that "all are welcome" to his new bar. A faction of MAGA Republicans has since vowed to throw out Brooks' music over his willingness to stock Bud Light.

Schneider said, "I think the culture is in a very weird little place of hypersensitivity one way or the other. And I think that's why most people shut their mouths. I mean, just from a business standpoint, just shut up, say 'I have nothing to do with it.'"

"I'm just as susceptible as Garth—ego. You know, he had to put this in, 'Well, I think that, you know, I'm a good person because I did...' And it's like, shut up," Schneider said.

"As I was saying on Fox & Friends this morning, I sound like a baseball player who apologized for upsetting people because he dared give an opinion about what was happening at one of his favorite shopping places, Target, and then he apologized to the fans and friends, and then he still gets booed. So there is no root. There is no road to forgiveness. There is no way to make amends."

Schneider said that with "the liberals, you're just out, you're out forever. And that's it. You're out."

Brooks' comments appear to be indicative of a rift within the country music scene, caused by the Bud Light boycotts. John Rich, of Big and Rich, disagreed with Brooks' stance but wished him well amid his decision to sell Bud Light at his new bar.

"Everyone has the right to market their business however they see fit, and Garth is regarded as one of the greatest marketers of all time in country music. I'm sure his new place is beautiful, and I wish him well," he wrote on Twitter earlier in June.

Schneider's comedy special, Woke Up In America, is available to stream on Fox Nation now.