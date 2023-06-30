Politics

Robert Kennedy Jr. Vows to Cancel Student Loans After Biden Suffers Loss

By
Politics Robert Kennedy Joe Biden Student Loan Debt U.S. Politics

Democratic 2024 presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has added student loan debt cancellation to his platform after the Supreme Court on Friday overturned attempts by the Biden administration to impose a similar program.

According to White House figures, more than 40 million Americans would have benefitted from the debt relief, with borrowers due to restart paying off their federal student loans in October, following an over three-year hiatus in response to the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden's program would have granted student borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year up to $10,000 in debt relief, with $20,000 available to Pell Grant recipients who come from low-income households.

Hours after the ruling, Kennedy Jr.—an heir to the Kennedy political dynasty—published a Twitter thread criticizing the Biden administration's inability to defend its program following a 6-3 ruling by the Court's conservative majority determining Biden acted beyond the scope of his office by cancelling federally-held student debt without the consent of Congress.

Rather than enacting a plan he knew would withstand a court challenge, Kennedy wrote, Biden instead pursued a hollow solution that failed to withstand legal scrutiny, causing him to falter on a campaign pledge that was seen as central to his appeal among young voters in the 2020 presidential election.

RFK
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seen at Fox News Channel Studios on June 2 in New York City. The Democratic 2024 presidential hopeful has added student loan debt cancellation to his platform after the Supreme Court on Friday overturned attempts by the Biden administration to impose a similar program. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"The unfortunate SCOTUS ruling striking down President Biden's #studentloan forgiveness program was the predictable result of Biden's failure to bring Congress together on this issue of crucial importance to young Americans," Kennedy Jr. tweeted.

"President Biden knew his plan wouldn't survive a legal challenge," he added. "[...] As President, I will galvanize public support to pressure Congress to put down their partisan positions and legislate meaningful relief to the tens of millions of Americans who are drowning in student debt."

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Kennedy Jr. told Newsweek that the "meaningful relief" he was referring to was "some form of student debt forgiveness."

While Biden announced a series of prospective reforms Friday afternoon intended to buy time for a more lasting decision—including a 12-month "on-ramp" for borrowers to resume payments without significant impacts to their credit—progressive groups and politicians quickly called on Biden to take on more unilateral actions to see the policy through.

Senator Bernie Sanders—a Vermont independent and runner-up of the 2016 and 2020 Democratic primaries—released a statement on Friday calling on the Biden administration to immediately implement a Plan B to cancel student debt by invoking Biden's authority under the 1965 Higher Education Act, comparing it to a similar authority invoked by the presidency to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in COVID-relief funds the government had loaned out during the pandemic.

Read more

Others like author Marianne Williamson, a Democrat who is also challenging Biden in 2024 for the presidency, called for more drastic measures on Twitter—including expanding the number of justices on the bench.

"As President, I will expand the Court if necessary," she wrote. "Nothing in the Constitution says it's limited to 9 justices. We must also introduce ethics rules for SCOTUS justices, and consider term limits. Our current SCOTUS has gone rogue in service to their corporatist sponsors."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC