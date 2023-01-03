Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Social media users criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, with some calling for his resignation following the injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the postponement of their Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Roger Goodell was ready to force the Bills and Bengals players back on the field a mere five minutes after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Please join me in calling on the @NFL owners to #FireRogerGoodell," wrote Twitter user Mitchell Plitnick, president of the ReThinking Foreign Policy organization.

The tweet came shortly after Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field after tacking Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after the tackle but then fell to the ground and required CPR. He was rushed to a hospital.

The Buffalo Bills said on Twitter that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following the tackle.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the Bills said.

The game was eventually postponed, but prior to the announcement, there was reports that the players from each team were informed they had five minutes to warm up and resume the game.

However, during a press conference after the postponement, Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, disputed the reports.

"Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up," he said. "Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best.

"That's ridiculous. That's insensitive. And that's not a place that we should ever be in," Vincent added.

In a statement obtained by Newsweek, the NFL said: "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills...The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

Despite the comments from Vincent and the NFL, many Twitter users criticized Goodell.

"Imagine seeing a traumatizing event at your workplace and then your boss comes out and says 'you have 5 minutes to process what just happened. Now get back to work.' Goodell is trash, but this is on another level. Let's focus on Damar Hamlin," Melissa Wasser wrote.

Bobby Carpenter, a former NFL player wrote, "The more I think about the juggling that ESPN did last night during the hour while Damar Hamlin was non responsive, its truly amazing to me that Roger Goodell didn't come on with Buck and Aikman to make a statement and answer a few questions. The guy is the one making the calls."

Lil Drunk wrote: "NFL is doing triage on the info coming out of UC Medical. Rodger Goodell and his handlers will be the first to know what's happening or what has happened to Damar Hamlin. The rest of us will know when they feel comfortable with their communication strategy."

Chelsea Catlette simply wrote, "Fire Roger Goodell."

Newsweek reached out to the NFL for further comment.