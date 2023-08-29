Ron DeSantis' Disney Board May Come Back to Bite Him

Ron DeSantis could take a hit from decisions made by the Florida board he appointed to manage the area including Disney's parks, after the entertainment giant was stripped of its largely self-governing status, according to a legal expert.

In 2022, DeSantis moved to abolish the Disney-aligned Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), which used to govern the territory, and replaced it with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) under the control of his appointees. It came after Disney infuriated the Florida governor by speaking out against his Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by critics, which banned discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity at school through third grade.

Earlier this month, DeSantis said he'd "basically moved on" from the spat and urged Disney to "move forward" and drop a lawsuit arguing the governor had violated their First Amendment rights. However, the CFTOD has since said the RCID spent more than $2.5 million with Disney on "unethical benefits and perks" for its own members and employees, and is urging the Florida Inspector General's office to investigate. This threatens to pour gasoline on the dispute, which is still ongoing as Disney has declined to withdraw their legal action.

Speaking to Newsweek, Kaitlin Puccio, a New York-based attorney who also hosts the Grey Matters culture and law podcast, said the investigation is understandable but is likely to be attributed to DeSantis directly.

She said: "Launching an investigation is a legitimate move here because there seems to be some indication of self-dealing, but launching an investigation is not evidence alone of wrongdoing.

"The larger concern for DeSantis here is that his crusade against Disney—regardless of whether it is legitimate—is that 'witch hunt' has become a part of our everyday lexicon thanks to the myriad charges brought against former President Trump.

In this combination image, a file photo showing Disney character Minnie Mouse in 2008 and (R) Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on August 23, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. DeSantis could be held responsible for decisions made by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which he appointed to govern the area including Disney's parks in Florida, according to a legal expert. Jeff Daly/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty

"I imagine that some voters might tire of DeSantis' fixation on Disney, even if they initially agreed with his decision to revoke a special tax status in response to Disney's opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Act.

"Anything the CFTOD does will likely be attributed to DeSantis directly, and even if he claims that he has 'moved on,' it doesn't appear that way, and appearances are immensely important when running for president."

Thomas Gift, a political scientist who heads the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, told Newsweek that DeSantis may have got "too bogged down" in his battle with Disney, but argued this is unlikely to be decisive for his presidential bid.

He said: "Right now, DeSantis' efforts to punch Mickey Mouse in the face seem like the least of his troubles. His biggest problem: a personality that's not resonating with Iowa Republicans, or for that matter, primary voters in the rest of the country.

"There's certainly an argument to be made that DeSantis has gotten too bogged down in palace intrigue at the Magic Kingdom. But given the broader failings of his campaign, as reflected by lackluster fundraising and internal staff shakeups, this won't be what makes or breaks his candidacy."

Newsweek has approached Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign for comment by email.

An Emerson College poll published earlier this month found DeSantis is well behind Trump in his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with just 12 percent of GOP voters naming him as their favored candidate versus 50 percent for the former president.