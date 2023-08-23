U.S.

Ron DeSantis Escalates Disney War by Going After Employee Benefits

By
The board appointed by Ron DeSantis to manage the special tax district containing Disney's Florida theme parks is calling for an investigation into whether their predecessors improperly spent over $2.5 million with the entertainment giant, to fund tickets and other perks for board members and employees.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) alleges the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), which used to oversee the area containing Disney's parks until DeSantis stepped in, used the money to pay for tickets and discounts for merchandise, food and beverages, hotel stays and water parks. On Monday they urged the Florida Inspector General's office to launch a formal investigation.

The Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate had a major falling out with Disney after the company spoke out against his Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics, in 2022. DeSantis stripped Disney of the largely self-governing powers it enjoyed within the RCID and replaced this with the CFTOD, under the direction of five of his appointees.

The CFTOD alleges that in the last fiscal year, the RCID spent more than $2.5 million with Disney on "unethical benefits and perks" for its own members and employees.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks on August 18, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. DeSantis has been locked in conflict with Disney since the company opposed his Parental Rights in Education Act. Megan Varner/GETTY

"While the investigation into this matter is ongoing, the thousands of documents reviewed so far raise several issues regarding the entangled nature of RCID's relationship with Disney," the board said.

According to an RCID invoice for the first quarter of 2022, obtained by The New York Post, during this period alone the district spent $492,382.96 on Disney tickets, along with $16,837.39 for merchandise discounts and $4,969.52 for food and drink discounts.

This was despite the 1967 law which created the RCID limiting the compensation each board member could receive to $100 a month.

Newsweek reached out to Disney and DeSantis via email for comment.

The row between Disney and DeSantis started when the entertainment behemoth publicly opposed the governor's Parental Rights in Education Act, after coming under pressure from employees. Under this legislation, education on sexual orientation and gender identity was banned through third grade and later extended to through 12th grade in April of this year.

Disney hit back after DeSantis, in response, created the CFTOD, by suing the governor and other Florida officials in a federal lawsuit, alleging they had violated the company's free speech rights under the First Amendment.

In a lawsuit, Disney said it "regrets that it has come to this" but "in America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind." DeSantis responded by saying Disney didn't want to "pay the same taxes as everyone else."

However, while speaking to CNBC on August 14, DeSantis insisted he had "basically moved on" from the Disney feud.

Addressing the company he said: "[Florida] is a great place to do business. Your competitors all do very well here, Universal, SeaWorld. They have not had the same special privileges as you had.

"So all we want to do is treat everybody the same and let's move forward. I'm totally fine with that. But I'm not fine with giving extraordinary privileges, you know, to one special company at the exclusion of everybody else.

"I would just say, go back to what you did well. I think it's going to be the right business decision and all that."

The governor urged CEO Bob Iger to drop the lawsuit claiming the firm is "going to lose."

