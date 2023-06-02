Ron DeSantis Heckled During New Hampshire Rally, Video Shows

A 2024 campaign speech by Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire was interrupted by a woman who claimed the Florida Governor's office failed to act in an alleged cover up of her son's murder.

A clip of the incident in Manchester on Thursday was posted on Twitter by reporter Heather Mullins, showing the unidentified woman being escorted out of the event by security.

While the allegations are not heard in the clip, the woman repeatedly yelled out "five years" while she was being moved on by security. She is then seen putting on a hat showing support for Donald Trump as she walks away.

Florida Governor and 2024 hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign stop at Manchester Community College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on June 1, 2023. He was heckled at the event by a woman who claimed the Florida Governor's office failed to act in an alleged cover up of her son's murder. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

"Woman interrupts Ron DeSantis, claims her son's murder was covered up in Florida, and his office has ignored her! She throws her DeSantis hat on the ground, says she's going to put a real one on, and pulls out a Trump hat," Mullins tweeted.

When a Twitter user asked why the woman would carry both DeSantis and Trump hats, Mullins replied: "Clearly she wore the DeSantis one solely to get in the event so she could get the message about her murdered son to the Governor. He was murdered in Florida and she tried contacting his office. She has a flyer with all the information to give to them."

Further details about the alleged cover up, and the identities of the woman and her son, are not known.

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis' office for comment via email.

DeSantis carried on with his campaign speech after the woman was escorted away following the interruption.

At the start of his speech, DeSantis vowed to send Joe Biden "back to his basement in Delaware" while also making reference to the president's fall during a graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

"I don't know if he sustained injuries, but I just want to say, we hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained," DeSantis said.

"But we also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries it has sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies," the governor added, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director, confirmed that Biden, 80, was not injured following his fall.

"He's fine," LaBolt tweeted. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."

Thursday's incident is not the first time DeSantis has had a speech interrupted in New Hampshire.

While delivering a talk at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual Amos Tuck Dinner in April, two women stormed the stage while shouting "Jews against DeSantis!"

The Florida Governor made reference to the interruption by the women before moving on with his speech.

"Why would you want to pay for the ticket to get in just to do that? I don't know, but different strokes for different folks," he said.