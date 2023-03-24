Ron DeSantis' 'Insatiable Career Ambitions' Slammed by LGBT Groups

LGBTQ and civil rights groups across Florida have welcomed plans for the Walt Disney World Resort to host what has been billed as "the largest LGBTQ+ conference in the world," despite concerns over gay rights in the state following the introduction of new laws backed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

In March 2022, DeSantis signed into law the Parental Rights in Education legislation, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay Bill" by opponents, banning any discussion of sexuality or gender identity in Florida's schools for children aged between five and nine. This week, proposals emerged to extend this to all ages within the Florida schooling system.

The next few months are likely to be decisive for DeSantis' political career, with polls showing the governor is the most credible threat to Donald Trump's hope of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, though he has yet to officially declare his candidacy.

Despite Florida's new legislation, which initially triggered calls for a boycott of the state, LGBTQ groups have welcomed plans to hold the Out & Equal Workplace Summit from September 11-14. This event is intended to promote LGBTQ rights in the workplace, with around 5,000 people expected to attend.

Speaking to Newsweek, LGBTQ group Equality Florida said it welcomes the event, but understands the decision from other organizations within the community to avoid the Sunshine State because it "feels unsafe for their members" and attacked DeSantis for his "insatiable career ambitions."

"Out & Equal has held this massive conference in Florida a number of times," a spokesperson for the group said. "Businesses from across the country, large and small, understand that inclusive work environments that see and celebrate LGBTQ employees and customers are not only good for business, but the right thing to cultivate. Their presence in our state for Out & Equal should serve as a reminder that the importance of businesses that are open to all is bigger than one governor and his insatiable career ambitions.

"We respect a number of conferences that have decided not to come because Florida feels unsafe for their members. Our message to all who do come to Florida is that they use their presence to speak out against these attacks and lend their talent and resources to pushing back."

They also noted the Florida State NAACP, a civil rights group, is considering issuing an advisory notice against visiting the state, based on a lack of respect for "diversity, equity and inclusion."

'Go on as Planned'

The Human Rights Council of North Central Florida agreed that the Out & Equal conference should go ahead, telling Newsweek: "Every LGBTQ event should go on as planned, otherwise they win."

However they added: "Our pride center's front windows were smashed a month or two ago, so it's not entirely safe."

Similarly, George Wallace, CEO of the LGBT+ Center Orlando, said: "As the current slate of legislation is trying to erase LGBTQ Floridians, I think the choice to hold this summit in Florida is needed. Visibility is important."

DeSantis became involved in a high profile public spat with Disney, after the entertainment giant came out in opposition to his legislation on teaching about LGBTQ relationships in schools. In retaliation, the governor appointed a conservative-dominated oversight board for the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a largely self-governing area of Florida controlled by Disney.

Announcing the new system, DeSantis said: "The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end. There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day."

Speaking to Newsweek, Tatiana Williams, executive director & co-founder of the Transinclusive Group, which campaigns for Florida's transgender community, singled out the importance of the conference being hosted by Disney.

She said: "Disney is a powerful force in Florida's economy and with their reach and influence, they have the unique ability to use their platform to advocate for equity and a state that is welcoming to everyone. We have been fighting for equal rights and equitable access for a very long time and we will continue to mobilize when our Transgender and LGBTQ+ community is under attack.

"A conference that pours back into our LGBTQ+ community and highlights the strength of diversity, equity, and inclusion sends a loud message to everyone that we aren't going anywhere."

Newsweek contacted Governor DeSantis for comment by email.