Video of Ron DeSantis Roaring With Laughter Sparks Avalanche of Jokes

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been mocked online after a clip of him laughing boisterously emerged on social media.

The clip was recorded at a classic car show during a Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux Center, Iowa, on May 13.

During the appearance, DeSantis asked a man how much a 1955 Porsche he saw was worth.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, meets attendees during an Iowa GOP reception in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on May 13, 2023. A clip of DeSantis laughing at a separate Iowa event has gone viral. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"Ugh, we won't even talk about that," the man responds, prompting DeSantis to throw his head back and burst into laughter.

Images of DeSantis laughing with his mouth wide open had previously gone viral on social media.

The clip of the incident in Sioux Center has since also been widely shared on Twitter, prompting a slew of jokes at the governor's expense.

"You've seen the photos, but the video is somehow worse," tweeted anti-Trump political group The Lincoln Project.

"Ron DeSantis is proof that artificial intelligence still has a long way to go before it can accurately replicate an authentic human laugh," wrote Mrs. Betty Bowers, a satirical comedic character played by Deven Green.

"If Fake Laughing was an Olympic sport Ron DeSantis would win the Gold," Twitter user @skolanach wrote while sharing a slowed down version of the clip.

Fellow Twitter user @Dragwynn said: "Every time I see new pictures and videos of DeSantis laughing it feels like his jaw is going to come unhinged. I know these people are all ghouls but he certainly fits the description better than most. There's a kind of body horror to him."

Another social media user commented: "That video of DeSantis roar-laughing is mesmerizing. He is absurd in the most disturbing way."

Writer Dennis DiClaudio tweeted a version of the short clip of DeSantis laughing on loop for a full minute. In response, one Twitter user wrote: "I was trying to see if I could make it a full minute and I could only handle 17 seconds which felt like an eternity."

The footage of DeSantis laughing with potential voters in Iowa arrived amid strong speculation the Florida Governor is due to confirm he is running for president in 2024.

While he was once considered the ideal replacement for Donald Trump to lead the GOP, DeSantis has slipped further and further behind in the polls.

Recently, The New York Times reported that DeSantis' own team have had conversations with the governor expressing their concern that he lacks the personal touch needed to campaign on a national level.

DeSantis' team is reported to have told the governor that he needs to engage in the "basics of political courtship: small talk, handshaking, eye contact" to win over voters and donors on a one-to-one basis.

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis' office for comment via email.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC