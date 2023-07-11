Ron DeSantis Faces Legal Challenge Over Anti-Immigration Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing the first legal challenge to a sweeping anti-immigration law that recently went into effect in his state.

The Republican governor, who has made hardening Florida's immigration laws a key priority, is seeking to sway voters who favor hardline immigration policies away from Donald Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Senate Bill 1718, which took effect on July 1, cracks down on employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally.

The law requires any business with more than 25 employees to use E-Verify, a federal system that determines if employees can legally work in the U.S., or face a loss of business license or fines of $1,000 per day per employee.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

It also prohibits local governments from providing money to organizations that issue identification cards to immigrants lacking permanent legal status in the country and invalidates out-of-state driver's licenses held by people living in the country illegally.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and four other pro-immigration rights organizations have now filed a lawsuit challenging a section of SB 1718 that criminalizes the transport of undocumented immigrants into, within or out of Florida.



"This lawsuit is going to seek an injunction, looking to stop the implementation of Section 10" of the law, Paul Chavez, a senior supervising attorney for SPLC, told CBS News.

Section 10 of the law says a person commits a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, if they "knowingly and willfully transports into this state an individual whom the person knows, or reasonably should know, has entered the United States in violation of the law and has not been inspected by the Federal Government since his or her unlawful entry from another country."

Those found traveling with five or more people would be charged with a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The law provides no exception for those traveling with undocumented partners or family members, or for charities or NGOs helping migrants, who would also be considered "human smugglers."

Chavez said the lawsuit is "arguing that section is unconstitutional on its base, we don't need any facts, we don't need anybody to be arrested."

SB 1718 has prompted concerns about Florida's economy and a labor shortage, as the state's largest industries including agriculture and construction, rely heavily on immigrant labor.

DeSantis' office has billed the law as "the strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation" in the country.

The legislation "gives Florida the most ambitious anti-illegal immigration laws in the country, fighting back against reckless federal government policies and ensuring the Florida taxpayers are not footing the bill for illegal immigration," DeSantis said in a statement in May.

Newsweek has contacted the SPLC and other organizations, as well as DeSantis' office, via email for comment.