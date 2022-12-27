Ron DeSantis Offered His Home to 'Libs of TikTok' Creator Chaya Raichik

The identity behind the Libs of TikTok Twitter account was publicly confirmed on Tuesday to be former real estate agent Chaya Raichik.

Raichik announced she was the creator of the conservative Libs of TikTok account, which frequently mocks liberals and has been condemned by LGBTQ advocates, during an appearance on Fox Nation's Tucker Carlson Today. However, she was previously revealed to be behind the anonymous tweets by Taylor Lorenz of The Washington Post in an April story.

According to Raichik, Lorenz's reporting of her identity led to her getting an invitation from an especially prominent Republican politician.

"When I was doxxed, someone from [Florida Governor] Ron DeSantis' team called me. She said, 'The governor wanted me to give you a message. He said if you don't feel safe—you or your family—if you need a place to go, to hide, to stay, you can come to the governor's mansion.' She said, 'We have a guest house for you and you can come and stay as long as you need,'" Raichik told Carlson.

A spokesperson for DeSantis confirmed to Newsweek that someone reached out to Raichik at the direction of the governor.

"I was almost in tears. The governor of Florida, like he has nothing bigger to do," Raichik added.

Carlson, who had asked Raichik if anyone had reached out to her about being doxxed, said: "Well, I'm so glad I asked that question!"

"Yeah, it was incredible. I don't even have the words for it. So grateful," Raichik said.

Raichik said that while her name and location were published in Lorenz's story, her photos have never before been made public.

"I never did any in-person events, and I'm choosing to do that now because I feel like, over the past few months, I've done so much," she said to Carlson. "I've helped educate people. I know that I've helped create legislation to tackle some of these issues, and I think I've done all I can, and I am ready for the next step."

Lorenz has since addressed the doxxing claims Raichik made on Carlson's show on Twitter.

"Chaya Raichik constantly talks about how I 'doxxed' her (I did not) while continuing to share photo of me on her doorstep that shows not only the street she lives on, but the exact house she lives at," Lorenz tweeted.

Chaya Raichik constantly talks about how I "doxxed" her (I did not) while continuing to share photo of me on her doorstep that shows not only the street she lives on, but the exact house she lives at 😵‍💫 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 27, 2022

During the Carlson interview, Raichik also said that a goal of hers was for people to use a nickname for Lorenz that the Post writer said was first used by a former boyfriend.

"For someone who hates gay people, Chaya's mind seems to go toward dating me quite often," Lorenz wrote on Twitter. "This constant innuendo coupled with her now referring to me by a romantic pet name is just downright strange."

Raichik's interview on Fox Nation has already generated controversy and has been condemned by multiple people for comments she made about the LGBTQ community. Among those who took issue with some of Raichik's statements was Alejandra Caraballo, a civil rights attorney and a clinical instructor at the Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic.

Chaya Raichik went on Tucker Carlson and said the "LGBTQ community has become this cult... It's extremely poisonous." She later says "They're just evil people, and they're out to groom kids. They're recruiting."



This is one of the most bigoted interviews I've ever heard. pic.twitter.com/0tVe9WONOH — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 27, 2022

"Chaya Raichik went on Tucker Carlson and said the 'LGBTQ community has become this cult... It's extremely poisonous.' She later says, 'They're just evil people, and they're out to groom kids. They're recruiting." This is one of the most bigoted interviews I've ever heard," Caraballo wrote in one of several tweets.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis' office for comment.