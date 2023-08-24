Video Shows Ron DeSantis Checking Other Candidates Before Raising His Hand

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looked around at fellow 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls before raising his hands to confirm he would support Donald Trump as the party's nominee even if the former president is convicted of a crime.

During the first 2024 Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night, the eight Republican candidates on stage—not including Trump who pulled out citing his overwhelming polling lead—were asked whether they would still back the former president if he is found guilty in any of the four criminal cases he faces, with six saying they still would.

Confirmation that DeSantis would support Trump even if he entered the 2024 election as a convicted criminal comes as the Florida governor continues to fail to make any inroads in primary polls toward the former president's huge leads. If DeSantis has any hopes of clinching the Republican presidential nomination next year, he would need to convince a significant number of MAGA supporters to switch their allegiances.

"You all signed a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee," Fox News host and debate moderator Bret Baier asked the 2024 hopefuls. "If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party's choice? Please raise your hand if you would like."

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy raised his hand first, closely followed by former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

DeSantis, who has long been thought to be Trump's main rival in the GOP primary and has been the subject of repeated attacks and mockery from the former president, looked to his left and right at the other candidates before also raising his hand.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, whose relationship with Trump fell apart in the wake of the January 6 attack and who provided evidence to Special Counsel Jack Smith's federal investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, was the final 2024 Republican candidate on stage to raise their hand.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie—by far the most vocal critics of the former president in the crowded GOP primary field—were the only two not to raise their hands on Wednesday night.

A clip of DeSantis looking around the stage at the other candidates before raising his hand has been widely shared on social media, including from Trump's 2024 campaign team.

"WOW—Ron had to check out the rest of the stage to decide whether or not to raise his hand," the Trump War Room account posted on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a clip from the debate. "Pathetic!"

While resharing the clip, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president, posted: "Had to get permission from his billionaire donors and the RINO [Republican in name only] establishment on which way to answer."

Libby Emmons, the editor of the conservative news site The Post Millennial, also shared a zoomed-in version of the clip showing DeSantis raising his hand with the caption: "Watch closely."

Despite the ongoing legal challenges the former president is facing, including expecting to surrender to authorities for arrest in Georgia on Thursday over election interference allegations, DeSantis is not using the four criminal investigations into Trump as an attack line to help boost his own campaign.

DeSantis instead has opted to condemn the apparent "weaponization" of the federal government under the Biden administration. DeSantis has also not said either way if he would pardon Trump if elected president if Trump is convicted in the federal classified documents and January 6 cases.

When asked why he would not support Trump for the candidacy if he is convicted of a crime, Christie said: "Someone's got to stop normalizing this conduct."

"Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong. The conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States," he said, prompting some boos from the Milwaukee crowd.

"This is the great thing about this country. Booing is allowed, but it doesn't change the truth."