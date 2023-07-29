Ron DeSantis Super PAC Set Up Bud Light Targets for Attendees, Photo Shows

A Ron DeSantis-supporting Super PAC encouraged attendees at an Iowa Republican dinner on Friday to throw baseballs at cans of Bud Light, as the conservative backlash against the popular beer brand continues.

Never Back Down had a stand at the Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, which was addressed by no fewer than 13 Republican presidential hopefuls including Donald Trump and Florida Governor DeSantis.

Bud Light has been facing a boycott campaign since April after the company partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who received a personalized beer can celebrating her 'Day 365 Of Girlhood.' In response, Bud Light sales took a major hit, falling by 31.3 percent in the week to June 24 compared to the same period in 2022.

An employee builds a tower of Bud Light beer cans for ball target practice in the Never Back Down booth at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. Conservatives have been boycotting the brand after it produced a joint video with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. SERGIO FLORES/AFP/GETTY

A photograph of two stacks of Bud Light cans, which had been set up as target practice in front of a bucket of baseballs, was shared on Twitter by The New York Times political correspondent Shane Goldmacher.

He wrote: "In hospitality suite at Iowa GOP dinner, the DeSantis super PAC has set up baseballs to throw at Bud Light cans, per pic from NBD [Never Back Down]."

In hospitality suite at Iowa GOP dinner, the DeSantis super PAC has set up baseballs to throw at Bud Light cans, per pic from NBD pic.twitter.com/dvuR45pshs — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 28, 2023

The official Never Back Down account retweeted Goldmacher's post, which sparked a mixed reaction from other Twitter users.

One Twitter user, who described herself as coming from the "free state of Florida," commented: "That's funny."

However, artist Misha Fitton was less impressed, commenting: "Even if they are throwing baseballs at them, they still... um... bought the beer."

Newsweek has contacted both Never Back Down and Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, for comment by email.

Conservative activists have previously filmed themselves destroying cans of the beer in a variety of ways, including running them over with a tractor and shooting at them using a tank.

Trump used his speech at the Iowa Republican dinner to attack DeSantis, branding him an "establishment globalist" and calling him "DeSanctis," an abbreviation of the "DeSanctimonious" nickname that the former president frequently deploys against his rival.

The Florida governor avoided mentioning Trump directly in his address, unlike Texan Will Hurd who faced a chorus of boos after claiming the former president is only running again in a bid to stay out of prison.

He said: "I know the truth is hard. But if we elect Donald Trump, we are giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House."

Trump has been charged with a range of offenses related to claims he orchestrated the payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, and refused to hand over classified documents after leaving the White House. On Thursday, court documents revealed Trump is facing additional charges concerning his alleged mishandling of classified documents. The former president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in either case and insists the charges against him are politically motivated.