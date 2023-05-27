Ron DeSantis Is 'Trapped' by Trump's Legal Issues: Ex-GOP Congressman

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 2024 GOP presidential candidate is "trapped" by Donald Trump's 2020 election denial and potential upcoming federal indictment, former Representative Joe Walsh said on Friday.

"DeSantis has zero personality, charisma. Say what you want about Trump, but he's got personality," Walsh said while speaking to CNN anchor John King when asked if DeSantis could "beat up Trump" in 2024.

The former congressman added: "DeSantis is trapped. Ron DeSantis cannot say that the 2020 election was not stolen. He can never say that or he's done. And when Donald Trump is indicted again, Ron DeSantis is going to have to say, 'witch hunt' or something like that, or he's done. But he can never yell 'witch hunt' as loud as Donald Trump can. It's almost an impossible road."

DeSantis launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday after months of speculation about whether he would run for president. Trump announced his presidential bid this past November, even though he faced criticism for endorsing candidates in the 2022 midterms that did not win, leading to several Republicans expressing their frustration with him.

Meanwhile, the former president is also facing several state and federal investigations, including a probe by the Department of Justice (DOJ) looking into his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot when his supporters stormed the Capitol building in an effort to stop the certification of a Joe Biden victory. Trump has maintained his innocence in the case.

Trump also faces charges in a case over his alleged payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He was arrested and arraigned in late March on 34 counts of falsifying business records, which he denies, making him the first former U.S. president to be indicted. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied any wrongdoing.

In addition, Trump has remained consistent in his attacks against DeSantis as speculation mounted around the governor's 2024 presidential bid. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Friday, the former president wrote, "When the Ron DeSanctimonious facts come out, you will see that he is better than most Democrat governors, but very average, at best, compared to Republican governors!"

Former President Donald Trump is seen on Friday in Sterling, Virginia. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. DeSantis and 2024 GOP presidential candidate is "trapped" by Trump's 2020 election denial and potential upcoming federal indictment, former Representative Joe Walsh said on Friday. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) / (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images).

In a follow up post, Trump continued: "Ron DeSanctimonious had ZERO CHANCE of winning the Republican primary for governor of Florida before a man named President Donald J. Trump endorsed him!"

While speaking about DeSantis's position in regard to Trump, political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Saturday: "He is in a difficult position. He needs to appeal to both Trump's base & the broader GOP. If he says that the 2020 election was fair, he will alienate Trump's base. But if he says that the election was stolen, he will alienate the broader Republican Party. DeSantis has so far tried to walk a fine line between the two. He has not explicitly said that the election was fair, but he has also not repeated Trump's claims that the election was stolen. It remains to be seen how successful he will be in this balancing act."