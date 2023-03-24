Rosalía fans may be curious to know more about her romance with fellow musician Rauw Alejandro, following the news that the couple are about to take a huge step together.

The singer, full name Rosalia Vila Tobella, released a three-track project called RR with her long-term partner on March 24.

Rosalía and Alejandro, both 30, previously collaborated on tracks "Dile a Él" and "Corazón Despeinado," but RR is their first official album together.

A music video for one of the tracks on RR, called "Beso," revealed to fans that Rosalía, from Barcelona, Spain, and Alejandro, from Puerto Rico, are ready to make a huge commitment to each other.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about how long the pair have been a couple, and if they are now engaged.

How Long Have Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Been Dating?

Rumors of Rosalía and Alejandro's relationship first began in 2020 when the Motomami star uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories that showed the pair riding motorcycles together.

The pair didn't go public with their relationship until September 2021, however, when Rosalía uploaded a series of sweet selfies of the couple celebrating her birthday to Instagram.

The pair have since made no secret of their relationship, and frequently appear on each other's social media.

During a 2022 interview on the Alofoke Radio Show, "Todo de Ti" star Alejandro confirmed the pair have been together for "a couple of years."

He then heaped praise on his Grammy Award-winning partner, saying: "There are people that add to your life, there are people that subtract from it. So when you have that person that adds to your life, I think it's good for you... and it makes you grow, it makes you become better."

Is Rosalía Engaged?

Rosalía and Alejandro announced their engagement in the music video for their new collaborative track "Beso," the title of which translates to "kiss."

The video is full of adorable footage from the past few years of the couple's romance.

Among the clips are shots of the couple making music together in various studios, traveling around the world, and performing at concerts together.

Towards the end of the three minute-long clip Rosalía appears on camera in tears, before whispering: "Oh my god" in Spanish.

She then shows off a huge diamond ring on her left finger and tells Alejandro, who then joins her on camera, "te amo," which means "I love you" in Spanish, before giving him a kiss.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their happy news and posted their well-wishes underneath the "Beso" music video on YouTube.

"Goals: have a relationship like Rauw and Rosi's," said one YouTube user, as another posted: "Love seeing Rosalía at this stage, congratulations to both of you, more success!"

"They are proof that genuine love exists, thank you both for this," added a third fan, alongside a red love heart emoji.