Biggest Grammys Wins and Snubs as Beyoncé Makes History at 2023 Ceremony

Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday, February 5, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The singer took home four trophies at the music awards and is now the most-awarded Grammy artist of all time, with 32 wins.

Beyoncé picked up best dance/electronic recording for "Break My Soul" and best traditional R&B performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa" in the non-televised portion of the Grammys earlier in the day on Sunday.

Her song "Cuff It" was then awarded best R&B song at the star-studded televised ceremony, and album Renaissance won in the best dance/electronic music album category.

Her fourth trophy of the 2023 awards pushed the 41-year-old star, who announced her highly-anticipated world tour last week, to surpass classical music conductor Georg Solti's record of 31 Grammys, that had stood since 1998.

While accepting her award for best dance/electronic music album, the star told the audience: "I'm trying not to be too emotional and just receive this night...Thank you to the queer community for your love, and for inventing the genre, God bless you."

When the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced in November 2022, Beyoncé was revealed as the top nominee for the year, with nine nominations, and also increased her career nomination total to 88, tying her with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nominations received by any artist.

Though the Beyhive, Beyoncé's fans, were delighted with her record-breaking wins, they were left disappointed when she lost out on the coveted album of the year award, for Renaissance, to Harry Styles' Harry's House.

Beyoncé has been nominated for the award four times throughout her career but is yet to be named as the winner.

Elsewhere at the Grammys, actress Viola Davis earned the coveted EGOT status, having now become the recipient of Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The Woman King star won her first Grammy for her performance of the audiobook of her memoir, Finding Me, and is the third Black woman in history to achieve the honor.

Only 18 people have attained EGOT status throughout history, with fellow EGOT-ers including Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jennifer Hudson.

The esteemed lineup of presenters at the 2023 Grammy awards included first lady Jill Biden, rapper Cardi B, actor and host James Corden, actors Billy Crystal and Dwayne Johnson, three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain.

Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles took to the stage at various points throughout the night to perform, and there was also a star-studded In Memoriam section that paid tribute to some of those from the creative community who have died in the last year.

The segment featured Kacey Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie with "Songbird;" and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for "Without You," in honor of the late Migos star Takeoff.

Newsweek has the list of who took home the major awards at the 2023 Grammys. The full list of nominees and winners for all categories from this year's ceremony can be seen on the Grammy website.

2023 Grammy Winners

Album Of The Year

Harry Styles – Harry's House

Record Of The Year

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Song Of The Year

Bonnie Raitt – "Just Like That"

Best New Artist

Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – "Easy On Me"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – "Unholy"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Harry Styles – Harry's House

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé – Higher

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Beyoncé – "Plastic Off The Sofa"

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – "Cuff It"

Best Country Album

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best Rock Album

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Best Alternative Music Album

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Performance

Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue"

Best Dance/Electronic Performance

Beyoncé – "Break My Soul"

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Trapeando

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Encanto – "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Best Music Video/Film

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Audio Book, Narration And Storytelling Recording

Viola Davis – Finding Me