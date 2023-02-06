Biggest Grammys Wins and Snubs as Beyoncé Makes History at 2023 Ceremony
Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday, February 5, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The singer took home four trophies at the music awards and is now the most-awarded Grammy artist of all time, with 32 wins.
Beyoncé picked up best dance/electronic recording for "Break My Soul" and best traditional R&B performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa" in the non-televised portion of the Grammys earlier in the day on Sunday.
Her song "Cuff It" was then awarded best R&B song at the star-studded televised ceremony, and album Renaissance won in the best dance/electronic music album category.
Her fourth trophy of the 2023 awards pushed the 41-year-old star, who announced her highly-anticipated world tour last week, to surpass classical music conductor Georg Solti's record of 31 Grammys, that had stood since 1998.
While accepting her award for best dance/electronic music album, the star told the audience: "I'm trying not to be too emotional and just receive this night...Thank you to the queer community for your love, and for inventing the genre, God bless you."
When the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced in November 2022, Beyoncé was revealed as the top nominee for the year, with nine nominations, and also increased her career nomination total to 88, tying her with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nominations received by any artist.
Though the Beyhive, Beyoncé's fans, were delighted with her record-breaking wins, they were left disappointed when she lost out on the coveted album of the year award, for Renaissance, to Harry Styles' Harry's House.
Beyoncé has been nominated for the award four times throughout her career but is yet to be named as the winner.
Elsewhere at the Grammys, actress Viola Davis earned the coveted EGOT status, having now become the recipient of Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony awards.
The Woman King star won her first Grammy for her performance of the audiobook of her memoir, Finding Me, and is the third Black woman in history to achieve the honor.
Only 18 people have attained EGOT status throughout history, with fellow EGOT-ers including Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jennifer Hudson.
The esteemed lineup of presenters at the 2023 Grammy awards included first lady Jill Biden, rapper Cardi B, actor and host James Corden, actors Billy Crystal and Dwayne Johnson, three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain.
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles took to the stage at various points throughout the night to perform, and there was also a star-studded In Memoriam section that paid tribute to some of those from the creative community who have died in the last year.
The segment featured Kacey Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie with "Songbird;" and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for "Without You," in honor of the late Migos star Takeoff.
Newsweek has the list of who took home the major awards at the 2023 Grammys. The full list of nominees and winners for all categories from this year's ceremony can be seen on the Grammy website.
2023 Grammy Winners
Album Of The Year
Harry Styles – Harry's House
Record Of The Year
Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
Song Of The Year
Bonnie Raitt – "Just Like That"
Best New Artist
Samara Joy
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – "Easy On Me"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – "Unholy"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Harry Styles – Harry's House
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé – Higher
Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers
Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Beyoncé – "Plastic Off The Sofa"
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – "Cuff It"
Best Country Album
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best Rock Album
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Best Alternative Music Album
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Performance
Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue"
Best Dance/Electronic Performance
Beyoncé – "Break My Soul"
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Trapeando
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Encanto – "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Best Music Video/Film
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Audio Book, Narration And Storytelling Recording
Viola Davis – Finding Me