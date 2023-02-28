Rottweiler's First Day at Work Melts Hearts: 'Needs a Promotion'

Starting a new job can be difficult, but this rottweiler had an unbelievable first day at work and is already being touted for employee of the month.

In a video shared on February 22, Rianna (@nala_the_needy_rottie) showed what it was like when she took one of her rottweilers to work while she attended a meeting. Axel's presence didn't go unnoticed by the rest of the team as he had an instant impact on day one.

"Bringing my dogs to all meetings from now on," Rianna wrote alongside the TikTok video, which showed Axel holding hands with his new colleagues, and popping his head out from underneath the desk to greet people.

As Rianna recently found out, there can be many perks that come from taking your dog to work, or having an office dog around. The American Kennel Club (AKC) suggests that dogs at work can promote positive interaction as it gives colleagues a pleasant talking point.

They also believe that having a canine colleague can decrease staff turnover, as people are less likely to go in search of something else if there's a dog waiting for them at work.

The good news for employers is that it can also help increase performance as staff aren't concerned about what their dog might be up to at home, or having to rush off to get back to them.

However, it's not always ideal as the AKC highlights some staff might have allergies or the dogs could also cause the disruption when they confuse worktime with playtime.

Rianna explained that taking Axel to work with her happened by accident, as she was running late and didn't have time to take him home first. Needless to say, it brightened many people's days when Axel walked into the office to oversee the presentation.

"I knocked on the door and asked if it was ok if Axel joined, and the whole office got up in excitement to greet him," Rianna told Newsweek.

"The meeting was 2 hours long, and people were sad when it was over because they wanted him to stay longer.

"He was such a good boy the whole time, unless someone stopped stroking him and then he would lightly tap them with his paw to remind them that he required pets at all times."

Axel wasn't satisfied with simply observing from the background, as he got stuck in and made himself into a calming presence for people as they stood up to speak.

"When someone was presenting he would get them to hold both his paws to offer emotional support, and when someone was speaking he would watch them at all times to show he was listening. When the meeting finished, he gave everyone goodbye kisses and snuck off with them while they fed him biscuits in the kitchen."

Rianna feels warmed by the reaction she's received since sharing the video on TikTok, as it's already generated 3.1 million views and 680,000 likes.

There are thousands of comments on the video, all celebrating Axel's hard work and acknowledging how well he did on his first day.

One TikTok user commented on the video: "Every office needs [an] emotional support rottweiler," while another person wrote: "Needs a promotion asap."

