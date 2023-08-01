Owner Not Prepared for Rottweiler Puppy's Trail of Destruction at Home

A video showing the trail of destruction left by a Rottweiler puppy has got dog owners far and wide saying almost exactly the same thing.

In the footage posted to TikTok on June 8 under the handle @brandy.xx, a pet owner shared a selection of clips showing how their young dog went to town on pretty much everything in sight.

A Rottweiler puppy destroys a cushion. A video showing how a similar dog laid waste to their owner's apartment has drawn reactions across social media. Mikhail Dmitriev/Getty

The first segment shows the homeowner arriving back to find soil and other items scattered across their living room. In the second section, paper and the woolen insides from their couch cushions are visible on the floor. Later in the clip, viewers are also shown a glimpse of the pet owner's bedroom and the devastation left there in the puppy's wake.

As the video shows, a plant has been violently removed from its pot, while the homeowner's Balenciaga wallet also appears to have been badly damaged and bears all the hallmarks of being chewed by a canine.

Throughout the video, the Rottweiler pup can be seen happily playing away, evidently unaware of any wrongdoing and certainly in no hurry to either apologize or look guilty in the way that dogs often do.

Alongside the video, the pet owner wrote: "How good are Rottweilers." At the time of writing, the clip had been watched over 1.9 million times.

But while they appeared shocked at the young dog's actions, many viewers of the clip had the same response. One user wrote, "two words: CRATE TRAINING," with another commenting: "they make crates for this. one time he's gonna eat something dangerous, crates prevent that."

The words "crate training" came up time and again in the responses, but opinion is somewhat split on its effectiveness. Animal-rights charity PETA, for instance, is firmly against the concept, branding it a convenience practice that is cruel.

PETA's website states: "It deprives dogs of the opportunity to fulfill some of their most basic needs, such as the freedom to walk around, the opportunity to relieve themselves, and the ability to stretch out and relax. It also prevents them from interacting with their environment and learning how to behave in a human setting."

However, organizations such as the American Kennel Club firmly recommend the practice. Speaking on the AKC website, dog trainer Heike Purdon explained the benefits.

"When they're puppies, the crate really is the major tool that will help you house-train," Purdon said. "It teaches them that freedom is a privilege and you get more space as your house-training skills become better."

Even so, crate training does not suit every dog.

Others commenting on the video suggested the trail of destruction may be the result of other contributing factors. "They do that when they're bored," one wrote. "My rotty rips blankets & his bed." A second posted: "The dog is bored.. needs more activities."

Some suggested dog walkers, and others recommended doggy day care. Whatever the solution, one thing was agreed: change is needed.

Newsweek has contacted brandy.xx via TikTok for comment.

