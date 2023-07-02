Rottweiler Reaction to Pre-Surgery Medication Goes Viral: 'High as a Kite'

A rottweiler called Sarge has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of his reaction to taking pre-surgery medication went viral on social media this week.

In the post, shared on TikTok on Thursday by the dog's owner, under the username Sarge.and.tyne, the rottweiler can be seen looking numbed and relaxed ahead of his surgery, looking like he's smiling, as his owner rubs his neck.

The heartwarming video comes with a caption that says: "When the pre-meds for your surgery kick in." The poster also reassured viewers saying: "Sargey had surgery today. All went well, he's home and he's still high as a kite."

Stock image of a rottweiler. A rottweiler's reaction to his pre-surgery medications has gone viral on social media. Getty Images

Before going through surgery, dogs, like humans, have to get anesthesia to avoid feeling pain. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, there is always the risk of an adverse reaction when we use any anesthetic agent, for both short-term sedation and general anesthesia lasting hours.

It is estimated that approximately 1 in 100,000 animals will have some sort of reaction to an anesthetic agent, and they can range from mild swelling at the site of injection or a mild decrease in cardiac output to anaphylactic shock or in some cases even death.

"However, many experts estimate the risk of anesthetic death is lower than the risk of driving to and from the hospital to have the anesthetic procedure," the website states.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.3 million views and 257,900 likes on the platform.

One user, Endhawksz, commented: "My boi turned into a staffie." And Helmet871 said: "I'm a happy, happy dog, I'm just a happy happy happy happy happy dog." Quetzal added: "After that, I don't think he knew where he was any more."

SYCOASS wrote: "ok so what they give my guy? I'm tryin be like that after a 12 tomorrow." And 92-pearl said: "Mouth breather to nose breather." Alejandra Vargas added: "The little nose twitch got me! He's so cute."

Another user, _Molly_Girl_, commented: "oh my goodness what a sweet baby." And Pegidy said: "I could stare at that face all day." donnamitchell440 added: "When I find a 5 dollar bill in the wash."

TheWanderingWalker wrote: "I'm paused right on that staffy smile he's got going on. What a precious baby!!" And Anna said: "The eyes starting to glaze and then the grin... give him all the loves."

Newsweek reached out to Sarge.and.tyne for comment via TikTok messages. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.