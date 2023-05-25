Internet in Hysterics Over Dog Looking 'High as Fluff' After Vet Visit

If you think dogs are clumsy, wait until you see one on anesthetics after going to the vet. A pup called Remy has gone viral after his owner shared a video of him "contemplating the existence of his existence," while feeling high after a vet treatment.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok on Wednesday under the username Remytherathuang and has so far received almost 240,000 views. Remy can be seen acting confused and disorientated as if he is "high," while wearing a cone around his neck. He first stares at the wall and then at the void, struggling to stand still.

As much as they need it, no dog likes wearing a cone, but there are ways to make it more comfortable for your pup, according to the East Valley Animal Hospital in Gilbert, Arizona. The first thing you should do is make sure that the cone is on all the time, even when your dog is begging you to take it off. Consistency will help them adjust to wearing the cone, protecting them post-surgery.

If dogs are having difficulties eating or drinking from a deep bowl, you can help them out by using a shallow receptacle and steadying it while they eat or drink. If your dog really can't stand the cone, then there are several alternatives to the typical e-collar, such as a soft cone or an inflatable one.

The clip's voiceover says: "Hey, what's up guys I'm high as 'fluff' right now. Ooh, I almost fell, but I caught myself, and now I'm going to stare at the wall. Have you guys ever looked at this wall before?

"It's so interesting. Oh, and now I'm falling. Oh, I'm back, I'm back. I'm just going to stand here for a while and contemplate the existence of my existence. and I'm falling again. And I'm falling. And I'm up, I'm up, I'm up," the voiceover adds. A caption reads: "Brb [Be right back] orbiting outer space at the moment."

One user, Sarah and cats, commented: "It is a nice wall indeed." And Siennnna wrote: "Why do I think if Remy could talk this would be her actual voice." Megan Doyle asked: "Has he soberd up yet." Meeperz posted: "Omg the completely standing still parts."

Ibis wrote: "My dude is in a whole other universe." And Josh commented: "My lab[rador] did the same thing but with a bush, we stared at it together for 5 minutes before we could leave the vet."

Another user, Vanessa Diane Garcia-Murillo, posted: "Me when I [am] drunk." And Paige wrote: "Hang in there buddy." Ericka added: "Sedatives + Cone= Contemplating the existence of existence."

