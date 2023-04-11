Rescue Dog Confused by Open Door Until Another Pet Helps Delights Viewers

A rescue dog struggling to navigate his way through a door has left the internet in stitches.

Henry, the Labrador mix, seemingly doesn't "understand how doors work" as he has been caught on camera standing behind one that is slightly ajar.

During the TikTok video, Henry's owner can be heard telling the story in first person using a voice-changing filter. They can be heard saying: "I never know if I can fit through" and "I can't touch the door, it's not going to move."

While bewildered Henry can be seen struggling to get back into his home in Newark, Delaware, from the backyard, luckily another dog, called Duke, is available to help.

The popular clip shared to a page dedicated to the canine has 896,300 views since it was posted on March 27.

In a study published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports previously shared by Newsweek, Saara Junttila, and colleagues put 1,002 dogs through a series of intelligence tests to assess the performance of 13 different dog breeds.

It turns out Labrador retrievers scored near the bottom in the tests involving problem-solving and inhibitory control. However, this doesn't mean the Labrador isn't smart.

In fact, Henry's TikTok biography states he is a mixture of two more clever canines— husky and shepherd.

The study found German shephards were the third smartest of 13 breeds, which may not surprise many as they are great working dogs who are often seen with police forces.

The best-performing breed across the test series was the border collie. This is consistent with previous research by Stanley Coren, author of The Intelligence of Dogs and professor emeritus at the University of British Columbia's Department of Psychology.

Nonetheless, Henry's lack of common sense isn't considered a bad thing as he has provided his owner and the internet with a lot of entertainment.

The video has racked up 91,000 likes and over 230 comments.

One user said: "My 80lb retriever does the same, meanwhile, my mini poodle would take a lap around the yard to gain enough air to SLAM open a fully closed door."

Another person said: "The way Duke threw his head back like "Oh brother not THIS again."

"Thank god for Duke," praised one viewer, while another said: "Me any time I'm mildly inconvenienced in life."

It isn't just this duo that has delighted the internet—recently Newsweek shared the heartwarming moment two Malamutes were caught on camera waiting for their "best friend."

