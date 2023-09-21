Rupert Murdoch Stock Takes Surprising Turn After Announcement

News Corp stock took a surprising turn after corporate titan Rupert Murdoch announced he was stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp and ceding leadership of the company to his son, Lachlan Murdoch.

The elder Murdoch will relinquish his roles at both companies by November, the company said in a statement, and take on a new title as chairman emeritus. Lachlan will now become the sole chairman of News Corp while also retaining his position as executive chairman and CEO of Fox.

Investors reacted positively to the news with News Corp shares up nearly 1 percent as of 11:02 a.m. ET, while Fox shares jumped nearly 2 percent.

Murdoch began his career in his home country of Australia, inheriting his father's newspaper business in the 1950s and growing the business to a global media conglomerate with a presence in Europe, Asia and the United States.

Fox News, founded in 1996, has grown to become one of the most influential cable news outlets in the United States and a powerful voice in American politics. News Corp owns some of the most influential newspapers in the world, such as The Wall Street Journal and The Times in London.

Rupert Murdoch with his son Lachlan Murdoch. The elder Murdoch announced will step down from his roles as chairman of Fox and News Corp and will cede the sole leadership of the companies to Lachlan. DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

Some analysts said Murdoch's stepping down was unexpected.

"This is clearly a turning point for both News Corporation and Fox News Corporation," journalist Brian Stelter, a former media correspondent at CNN and The New York Times told Bloomberg. "In some ways, it is surprising because Rupert Murdoch always said he will never retire."

The news also seemingly settled the succession intrigues that have followed the company over the last few years.

"Lachlan was clearly being groomed to be the successor," Stelter said. "Today just affirms and confirms that Lachlan is the chosen son. All along, Lachlan had to share power with his father and the idea was Rupert would never retire. Today is the closest thing to a retirement we are going to see from Rupert."

Stelter suggested that Lachlan's leadership suggests there may not be immediate shifts in strategy. But now that he assumes sole control of the companies, will he emerge from his dad's shadow and put his own stamp on the companies, he wondered.

The elder Murdoch's influence was clear.

"We wouldn't have The Simpsons or Family Guy without Rupert Murdoch," Stelter said. "We would not have a Donald Trump presidency without Rupert Murdoch and Fox News."

Murdoch suggested that he may be officially stepping down from the leadership of the company, but he was not going away.

"I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas," he said in the note to employees.

"I will be watching our broadcasts with a critical eye, reading our newspapers and websites and books with much interest, and reaching out to you with thoughts, ideas, and advice. When I visit your countries and companies, you can expect to see me in the office late on a Friday afternoon."