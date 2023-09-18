Russell Brand Book Publishing Suspended Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Russell Brand's working relationship with a U.K. book publisher has been suspended after he was accused by four women of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse over a seven-year period.

According to a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, the women have claimed they were sexually assaulted between 2006 and 2013, while Brand was a presenter on radio and TV in the United Kingdom. At the time of the alleged incidents, he was also an actor in Hollywood. Brand has denied the allegations and said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, that his relationships have been "always consensual."

On Monday, it was announced by Bluebird, an imprint of British publishing giant Pan Macmillan, that it had paused its relationship with the star in light of the allegations.

"These are very serious allegations and in the light of them, Bluebird has taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand," Bluebird said in a statement shared publishing trade magazine The Bookseller.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.