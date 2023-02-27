Russia Responds to China's Peace Plan for Ukraine

Russia has responded to China's peace plan to end the war with Ukraine, saying that its details should be the subject of careful analysis and that the process to halt the conflict will be long and "stressful."

This was revealed on Monday when Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov answered a question about Russia's view on whether China's peace plan could work.

"Any attempts to develop plans that will help transfer the conflict to a peaceful course deserve attention. We treat the plan of our Chinese friends with such great attention. As for the details, of course, the details should be the subject of careful analysis, taking into account [that] the interests of the parties [are] very different. This is a very lengthy and stressful process," Peskov told reporters, the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency reported.

On Friday, China proposed a 12-point peace plan to end the year-long war, which has seen tens of thousands of people die on both sides. The U.S. has reacted to the plan with skepticism, and critics say that China is only proposing it to burnish its international image.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has repeatedly presented a 10-point plan of Ukrainian demands to bring the war to an end.

