Russia Spending Over $85 Billion on Military This Year: Report

Russia's military spending budget for 2023 is around 6.6 trillion rubles, which equates to approximately $85.8 billion, according to a new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The budget represents about 4.4 percent of the country's forecast gross domestic product, SIPRI wrote. In 2021, before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia's military budget represented about 3.6 percent of GDP.

The Swedish think tank added that Moscow's military spending in early 2023 "seemed to accelerate beyond the budgeted amount," but the rate of spending was still somewhat similar to that in early 2022 and "does not suggest any unusual surge."

However, SIPRI noted that Russia's lack of transparency means there is uncertainty about the country's true military expenditure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets soldiers during a visit to a military training center outside the city of Ryazan on October 20, 2022. A Swedish think tank says the country's military budget for 2023 exceeds $85.5 billion. Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP/Getty

"Analysis of Russia's military spending has become increasingly difficult as the government has limited the access to information on budget spending," the report said.

It continued: "In the spring of 2022, the Ministry of Finance stopped publishing details of budget spending broken down by chapters of the budget and by ministries and other government departments, revealing only the total monthly budget revenue and expenditure. The Federal Treasury also ceased its detailed reporting of budget spending, although with a brief relaxation that was later reversed."

Still, the think tank was able to document an increase in military spending, even though it said Moscow "is attempting to restrain spending on the war to minimize the domestic impact and enable the pursuit of policy goals set before the invasion."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

While Russia has faced sanctions from countries around the world as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, it has offset these sanctions somewhat because of increased business dealings with such nations as China and India.

"The Russian economy can afford this level of [military] spending notwithstanding severe sanctions, while leaving open the possibility of increased war-related funding if the government considers it necessary in the future," SIPRI's report said.

Earlier this year, Boris Grozovski, a Russian economics expert at the Wilson Center think tank, told Newsweek that Russia's military expenditures continue to rise rapidly and estimated that the cost of Putin's war could surpass trillions of dollars.

Grozovski said that the entire Russian government spending plan in 2022 was approximately 23.7 trillion rubles ($346 billion), of which approximately 3.5 trillion rubles ($46.1 billion) would be spent on the military and 2.8 trillion rubles ($36.9 billion) would go toward police and security services (FSB).

"We can estimate that [federal budget] spending could in 2023 total as much as in 2022, 11 to 12 trillion rubles," Grozovski said.

SIPRI's figures for military spending also don't take into account the cost of lost military equipment. Russia has long been scrutinized for underreporting these losses, but the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Friday that Russia has so far in the war lost 4,041 tanks, 7,863 armored fighting vehicles, 6,785 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,127 artillery systems, 630 multiple launch rocket systems, 389 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 308 helicopters, 3,519 drones and 18 boats.