Russia State TV Host Calls for Attacks in Germany, U.K.

During a recent broadcast, Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov called for attacking bases in NATO countries where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained.

The Kremlin Yap, a social media account that posts videos of Russian propaganda with English subtitles on X (formerly Twitter), shared a clip on Monday of Solovyov's remarks, in which he called for strikes on the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland.

As Solovyov pointed out, NATO members have brought Ukrainian military personnel onto their bases for training. The U.K. alone has trained thousands of Ukrainians, while Poland has focused on specialist programs and Germany has taught troops from Ukraine how to use Western tanks. Meanwhile, the United States has offered training both inside the U.S. and in Ukraine for Kyiv's military.

"Why do we not strike at places where terrorists [Ukrainians] are being trained if we say this is a terrorist state, that they are terrorists?" Solovyov asked during an episode of his show on TV channel Russia-1, according to the Kremlin Yap's translation.

A Ukrainian soldier is seen with Ukraine and U.K. flags during the end of his unit's training on March 24 in South West, England. A Russian TV host recently said his country should attack bases in countries that train Ukraine's military personnel. Finnbarr Webster/Getty

"We say that terrorists must be fought all over the world, wherever they are. International law allows that," Solovyov said. "Americans, when they find a terrorist base, no matter in what country, [they] launch everything that files, explodes and destroys."

He continued, "We see now that these Ukrainian terrorists are being taken now and carried for training."

The TV presenter then discussed how Ukrainian soldiers have been training in the U.K., Germany and Poland. Solovyov suggested that bases in those countries that are conducting training of Ukrainians should be attacked by Russian forces.

"Within the framework of international law, we do not care where these terrorists are," Solovyov said.

Solovyov, who also hosts a radio show for a station operated by the Kremlin, is a well-known propagandist. Last year, the U.S. State Department wrote on its website in a list identifying figures involved in Russian propaganda that Solovyov "may be the most energetic Kremlin propagandist around today."

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, he's made many provocative statements, such as saying in March that any country that tries to detain Russian President Vladimir Putin over the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court should be hit with a nuclear strike.

Solovyov has also advocated the use of nuclear weapons. In June, during a discussion about Ukraine reportedly attacking a Crimea bridge, he said on his radio show that Russia should use tactical nukes against the country.

"I don't understand why we're not using our whole arsenal and everything we've got," he said at the time. "Why do we think up some restrictions for ourselves every time? If our tactical nuclear weapons give us an advantage, maybe it's time? Maybe we simply need to batter them?"