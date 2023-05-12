News

Russian State TV Jokes About U.K. Poisonings in Response to Missiles

By
News Russian Ukraine Russia U.K.

Head of Russian state broadcaster RT, Margarita Simonyan, joked that Russia should respond to the U.K's support for Ukraine through poisonings.

On Thursday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, told U.K. lawmakers that long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles "are now going into, or are in, [Ukraine] itself." He did not confirm how many missiles in total would be sent to the country.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked for long-range strike capabilities, but Kyiv's Western supporters have been reluctant to supply weapons that could be seen as escalatory or that offer the ability for Ukraine to strike Russian territory.

Ukraine has insisted it would not use such capabilities to attack targets inside Russia's borders, with Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, saying in early February that "we will not use weapons supplied by foreign partners to fire on Russian territory."

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is pictured in St. Petersburg on May 2, 2023. A Russian state TV host has joked about using poison as a response to the U.K's support for Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia. Gety

Discussing how Russia should retaliate for the U.K.'s support for Ukraine, Simonyan referenced an infamous incident that occurred in Salisbury, England, in 2018.

She said: "Bad news came out today about the missiles that Britain is said to have delivered to Ukraine. These are long-range missiles, this is very disheartening, of course.

"I could make a joke here that my old acquaintances, Boshirov and Petrov are probably missing Britain and haven't seen its wonderful spires for too long.

"Perhaps it's time for them or for their colleagues, whether real or imaginary, to pay another visit there."

She was referring to Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov, the Russian nationals named and charged over the 2018 Novichok poisonings of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury.

The men explained their presence in the city on the day of the poisonings by saying that they were simply tourists on holiday and had been interested in seeing the spire of Salisbury Cathedral.

Sergei Skripal, a Russian double agent, and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury city center on Sunday, March 4, 2018, after being poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok. They both survived the attack but a British woman, Dawn Sturgess, died on 8 July of that year after coming into contact with the bottle that had contained the Novichok used to poison the Skripals.

Read more

After insisting that Russia was not in a war with Ukraine but rather against the whole of NATO, Simonyan continued to mention the possibility of a poison attack on British soil.

She said: "If we return to the joke about Boshirov and Petrov, every joke is only partially a joke.

"I would very much like to know that we are able, including the abilities of our security services, to retaliate in a targeted manner for the missiles."

She then spoke about seeking revenge on the International Criminal Court in The Hague and for Darya Dugina, among others.

Dugina, the daughter of far-right Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin—whose support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine she shared—died in a car bomb blast in August 2022.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC