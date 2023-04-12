World

Russia Successfully Tests 'Advanced' Missile After Dropping Nuclear Treaty

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Vladimir Putin Missiles Russia
  • The Russian Defense Ministry announced Moscow recently conducted a successful test launch of an "advanced" intercontinental ballistic missile.
  • The launch follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's February decision to suspend his country's last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.
  • The missile test also comes after Putin announced in February that he will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Russia conducted a successful test launch of an "advanced" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Tuesday, according to a statement from the country's defense ministry.

Sky News called the launch the "first successful public test" of such a weapon by Moscow since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in February that he was suspending his country's participation in the New START treaty, which was the last remaining nuclear arms control pact it had with the United States. His withdrawal from the treaty drew a denunciation from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who responded to the move by saying during a news conference that Putin had made it "clear" that "he's preparing for more war."

The test also follows Putin's March announcement that he would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The decision resulted in condemnation from world leaders, but Putin defended the deployment of nukes in the neighboring Eastern European country by saying the United States has long put tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied countries.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not specify what type of missile was used in the launch but referred to the exercise as a way to "test advanced combat equipment of intercontinental ballistic missiles," according to a translation by Russian state media outlet TASS.

Iskander Ballistic Missile Test
An Iskander short-range ballistic missile test launch takes place at the Kapustin Yar range in southern Russia's Astrakhan Region, on February 19, 2022. Russia's Defense Ministry announced that Moscow recently tested an "advanced" intercontinental ballistic missile. Courtesy TASS

The defense ministry's statement detailed that the launch took place from the Kapustin Yar test area in Russia's Astrakhan region and hit a site in the allied country of Kazakhstan.

Guy McCardle, the managing editor of Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP), told Newsweek that calling ICBMs "advanced" is unnecessary since such missiles are advanced in nature, "or they would not be able to accomplish the 'intercontinental' part."

McCardle said that he "would venture to say that all Russian ICBMs can carry nuclear payloads, with some being able to deploy multiple nuclear warheads."

Read more

Over the past year, Russia has reportedly tested a missile known as the RS-28 Sarmat, which has been dubbed "Satan II" by media outlets because it will replace another ICBM known as "Satan." Though not confirmed, there has been online speculation that a Sarmat may have been the missile tested in Kapustin Yar.

McCardle called Sarmats "monsters" that weigh over 200 tons with the capability to "deploy 10 heavy or 15 light MIRV thermonuclear warheads and up to 24 of their Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles (HGV)."

"HGV are pretty mighty hypersonic glider warheads that can be independently guided into their targets faster than the speed of sound," he said. "The Sarmat has an operational range of about 11,000 miles, so they can reach out and strike just about anywhere on the globe."

McCardle added that his guess is that Putin "wants to remind us that he still has the power to reach out and destroy entire cities anywhere on the planet if he feels like it."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC