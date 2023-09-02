World

Russia Map Shows Ukraine's Strikes 'Behind Enemy Lines'

Ukraine may have successfully targeted two dozen Russian aircraft beyond enemy lines since the start of the war, according to an independent Russian-language news outlet.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv for drone attacks on targets within Russia and Russian-held territory for which Kyiv often usually does not initially claim direct responsibility.

The outlet Verstka said that it had tallied up the effectiveness of such attacks on Russian targets outside of Ukraine that have taken place since the start of Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

On its Telegram channel, Vertska posted a map and report that said Ukraine's intelligence services and armed forces may have conducted at least nine successful attacks on air bases in Russian regions, the annexed peninsula of Crimea and the Minsk region of Belarus.

Russian Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft
Russian Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft fly over Red Square during the Victory Day Parade main rehearsals, May 7, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. Four of the aircraft at the Pskov airfield in northwest were damaged in a suspected drone strike on August 29, 2023.

Belarus is not a direct participant in the war, but its leader and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko has allowed Belarusian territory to be used for Russia to stage attacks on Ukraine.

"In total, at least 24 Russian military aircraft were destroyed or damaged," in areas beyond Ukrainian territory, Vertska said, citing open-source data, media accounts, and Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

Much of the detail was already widely reported but the map gives a visually arresting snapshot of the scope of the strikes on Russian targets.

Vertska said that the first strike took place on the first day of the invasion on February 25, 2022, when a transport plane was destroyed at the Millerovo airfield in the southern Rostov Oblast, due to either a drone or a Tochka-U missile.

Among the strikes the map shows is one on August 9, 2022, at the Saki airfield in Crimea when Russia lost four Sukhoi Su-30SM fighters and seven Sukhoi Su-24M bombers.

Kyiv has said that recapturing the peninsula Russia annexed in 2014 remained a focus of its campaign, which is nearly in the third month of a counteroffensive to retake Moscow-occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Vertska noted how on December 5, 2022, drones attacked the Engels-2 and Dyagilevo airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions of Russia, in which three aircraft were damaged, including two Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bombers and a Tupolev Tu-22m3.

The strike was considered to be a brazen one given Engels is 450 miles from Ukraine, while the Dyagilevo base is around 400 miles away.

The map shows how the next target was the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft at the Machulishchi military airfield near Minsk on February 28, 2023, in which quadcopters were used.

In May, Ukrainian drones attacked an airfield in the village of Seshcha in the Bryansk region, damaging an Antonov An-124 transport aircraft, Vertska said.

It noted how in August alone, airfields were hit in Russia's Novgorod, Kaluga and Pskov regions on August 19, 21, and 30.

In Pskov, close to Russia's border with the Baltic states, four Ilyushin IL-76 transport planes and other unnamed aircraft were damaged or destroyed on Wednesday, prompting anger from pro-Kremlin media.

Newsweek has contacted the Ukrainian and Russian defense ministries for comment.

